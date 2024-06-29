Kevin Holland provides update on immediate UFC future

By Harry Kettle - June 29, 2024

UFC fan favorite Kevin Holland has provided an update on what he wants from his immediate fighting future.

Kevin Holland

As we know, Kevin Holland is the kind of guy who is willing to fight anyone. He’s already taken on some incredible competition in his mixed martial arts career, and he looks set to keep that trend going. In his most recent outing, he went head to head with Michal Oleksiejczuk, submitting him back at UFC 302.

Now, there are rumors that he’s open to a quick turnaround. He’s even been challenged to a collision at UFC Denver by Shara Magomedov, which would be pretty crazy to see considering how much stock the promotion is putting into Shara at the moment.

In a recent interview, Holland was happy to address that idea as he aims to continue building some real momentum.

Holland’s next step

“I would say July 13th (to fight Shara Magomedov), I’ve been campaigning for that date. I got a phone call saying something about that day sounded good. So, I like the way it sounds,” Holland told The Schmo.

“If nobody can do it, they’re saying he can’t fight here because he has one eye, I think we can make the fight happen in Mexico. I’m not going overseas but we have to find somewhere that can (allow) it with one eye,” the 31-year-old added.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Hopefully, for the sake of MMA fans across the globe, we get to see this match-up come to fruition.

Are you excited by the idea of Kevin Holland squaring off with Shara Magomedov? What chance do you give Kevin of walking away with the victory? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

