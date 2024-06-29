Kevin Holland provides update on immediate UFC future

UFC fan favorite Kevin Holland has provided an update on what he wants from his immediate fighting future.

As we know, Kevin Holland is the kind of guy who is willing to fight anyone. He’s already taken on some incredible competition in his mixed martial arts career, and he looks set to keep that trend going. In his most recent outing, he went head to head with Michal Oleksiejczuk, submitting him back at UFC 302.

Now, there are rumors that he’s open to a quick turnaround. He’s even been challenged to a collision at UFC Denver by Shara Magomedov, which would be pretty crazy to see considering how much stock the promotion is putting into Shara at the moment.

In a recent interview, Holland was happy to address that idea as he aims to continue building some real momentum.