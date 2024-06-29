WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura set to corner Rei Tsuruya at UFC 303

WWE sensation Shinsuke Nakamura is set to corner Rei Tsuruya at UFC 303 tonight.

This evening, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will round off International Fight Week with a blockbuster event. The main card features some serious talent but in addition to that, there are also some promising newcomers who are hoping to make a name for themselves in Las Vegas. In the mix of all that, we will see the official debut of Rei Tsuruya.

The unbeaten sensation won a UFC contract as part of the Road to UFC series earlier this year. Now, he’s out to prove himself to the masses. As part of his process, he’ll be allowing Shinsuke Nakamura to feature as a part of his corner team.

For those who don’t know, Nakamura is a WWE star who made his debut eight years ago. Since then, he’s established himself as one of the most intriguing wrestlers in the company – carrying over from his great work in NJPW. In the following Instagram post, Shinsuke gave his brief thoughts on his upcoming assignment.