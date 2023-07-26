Justin Gaethje explains why there’s been no trash talk ahead of rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 291

Justin Gaethje is explaining why there’s been no trash talk ahead of his rematch with Dustin Poirier.

UFC 291 takes place this weekend, on Saturday, July 29th at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Poirier vs Gaethje 2 is headlining the event. The victor will be awarded the esteemed ‘BMF’ title.

‘The Diamond’ (29-7 MMA) last fought and defeated Michael Chandler by submission in November of 2022 at UFC 281.

‘The Highlight’ (24-4 MMA) is hot off a majority decision victory over Rafael Fiziev (12-2 MMA) this past March at UFC 286.

Justin Gaethje, speaking in an ‘ESPN MMA’ interview explained why there has been a lack of trash-talking ahead of UFC 291:

“I think we both have – I mean I certainly have respect for this guy. He’s one of the best in the world. The fights that he puts on are always exciting, but he performs. And this is a phenomenal opponent, this is a fifty-fifty fight, and I would not often go into a fight saying that.”

Concluding, a confident Gaethje said (h/t MMANews):

“Fighting is a crazy game, and anything could happen at any moment. But I know that I’m willing to go in there and roll the dice. I know that my skills match up with anybody. I’m ranked #3 in the world. I’ve proven myself over and over again that I can compete at this level. And so it’s just that, it’s just believing in yourself and believing in the process.”

Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier both previously held interim lightweight belts, but neither were able to reach the goal of becoming the promotion’s undisputed champion.

Also on the UFC 291 card will be Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA) making his light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA).

Will you be watching this Saturday night? Who do you think will emerge with the ‘BMF’ title – Gaethje or Poirier?

