Jorge Masvidal says Leon Edwards “just crossed a line” in altercation at UFC London: “I don’t have nothing personal”

By Susan Cox - June 9, 2023

Jorge Masvidal says Leon Edwards “just crossed a line” in their previous altercation at UFC London.

Jorge Masvidal

It was back in March of 2019, at UFC London that Masvidal (35-17 MMA) was giving an interview to Laura Sanko of UFC/ESPN, following his knockout victory over Darren Till (18-5 MMA) when Edwards interrupted the exchange.

The two fighters engaged in a war of words, followed by a short combination of punches.

Reflecting back on the incident, Jorge Masvidal sat down with Jake Paul on his ‘B.S.’ video podcast and discussed his encounter with Edwards:

“With me and Leon, it was never personal. He just crossed a line, like, bro, I’m doing an interview, you’re trying to punk me again. That’s not going to happen. He’s already talking wild and s**t on Twitter, but I don’t have nothing personal.”

Obviously, an irritation at the time, but seemingly Masvidal doesn’t hold a grudge against ‘Rocky’.

Colby Covington, on the other hand is a different story.

Masvidal and Covington (17-3 MMA), once close friends and teammates, had a falling out. The two finally met in the Octagon in March of 2022 at UFC 272, where the outcome was a unanimous decision victory for ‘Chaos’.

Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, UFC 272

Jorge Masvidal suffers defeat to Colby Covington at UFC 272

Following the loss, Masvidal was also involved in an alleged assault on Covington outside a Miami steakhouse in Miami, resulting in several felony charges being layed.

Jorge Masvidal continued the interview, speaking about Covington, with Jake Paul saying:

“Colby’s just a different situation. That motherf***er, I just don’t like his ass.”

Continuing Masvidal elaborated (h/t MMAFighting):

“That dude and me will never be cool, just because he brought up my kids in numerous situations. He brought up things from my life, and that motherf***er lived on my couch for like eight months. He had like one or two pro fights, broke his hand, couldn’t f***ing afford rent or nothing.

“I was already 20 fights in the game. My f***ing apartment, you’re staying on my f***ing couch, and then to sell a pay-per-view, you’re talking s**t to me? That’s crazy, dog. You’re a b**ch. That shows the type of person you are, and the whole world knows it.”

Apparently money was also involved in the dispute with the fighter:

“On top of that, (Colby) ripped off my coach of the five percent that he owed him per fight when he finally made a check. Instead of paying out my coach, what did he do? Skipped out of town. F**k you twice motherf***er. That’s my coach.”

When asked about what would happen if he ran into Covington outside of the Octagon, Masvidal said:

“He’s a b**ch. If he were here right now, he’d run the f**k out.”

So there you have it, Masvidal can forgive and forget Edwards, but Covington will remain a sore spot in the now retired fighters’ history.

Would you like to see Jorge Masvidal unretire and settle his beef with Colby Covington in the cage?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jorge Masvidal Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Beneil Dariush, Arman Tsarukyan

Beneil Dariush reveals he asked to fight Arman Tsarykuan after Charles Oliveira pulled out of UFC 288 fight

Cole Shelton - June 9, 2023
Khamzat Chimaev, Israel Adesanya, UFC
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya likes the idea of money fight with Khamzat Chimaev: “Cheddar makes it better”

Susan Cox - June 9, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya likes the idea of a money fight with Khamzat Chimaev.

Amanda Nunes, UFC 256
UFC 289

UFC 289: 'Nunes vs. Aldana' Weigh-in Results

Susan Cox - June 9, 2023

UFC 289 takes place tomorrow, June 10th at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Charles Oliveira

Dana White not committed to giving the winner of Beneil Dariush vs. Charles Oliveira the next UFC lightweight title shot: “We’ll see what happens”

Harry Kettle - June 9, 2023

UFC president Dana White has not committed to giving the winner of Beneil Dariush vs Charles Oliveira the next title shot at lightweight.

Jasmine Jasudavicius
Jasmine Jasudavicius

Jasmine Jasudavicius "super excited" to fight in Canada, expects UFC 289 scrap against Miranda Maverick to be a "banger"

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023

Jasmine Jasudavicius is getting the chance to fight in Canada for the first time in the UFC.

Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes

Julianna Pena claims she made Amanda Nunes "relevant again" by beating her: "She’s probably really thankful for me"

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023
Bobby Green, Jared Gordon
Jared Gordon

Bobby Green rips Jared Gordon for snitching on himself that he had a concussion before Jim Miller fight: "What’s the matter with you?"

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023

Bobby Green has taken aim at his former opponent Jared Gordon.

Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal casts light on alleged assault of Colby Covington: "I wasn't even there bro!"

Josh Evanoff - June 8, 2023

Former UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has discussed his altercation with Colby Covington.

Jorge Masvidal, Mike Brown
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal expresses interest in boxing career after UFC retirement: "Boxing was my first love"

Josh Evanoff - June 8, 2023

Former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal is down to enter the world of boxing.

Beneil Dariush
Charles Oliveira

Beneil Dariush shuts down talk that his UFC 289 fight against Charles Oliveira is the real main event

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023

Beneil Dariush doesn’t think his UFC 289 fight against Charles Oliveira is the ‘people’s’ main event.