Jorge Masvidal says Leon Edwards “just crossed a line” in altercation at UFC London: “I don’t have nothing personal”

Jorge Masvidal says Leon Edwards “just crossed a line” in their previous altercation at UFC London.

It was back in March of 2019, at UFC London that Masvidal (35-17 MMA) was giving an interview to Laura Sanko of UFC/ESPN, following his knockout victory over Darren Till (18-5 MMA) when Edwards interrupted the exchange.

The two fighters engaged in a war of words, followed by a short combination of punches.

Reflecting back on the incident, Jorge Masvidal sat down with Jake Paul on his ‘B.S.’ video podcast and discussed his encounter with Edwards:

“With me and Leon, it was never personal. He just crossed a line, like, bro, I’m doing an interview, you’re trying to punk me again. That’s not going to happen. He’s already talking wild and s**t on Twitter, but I don’t have nothing personal.”

Obviously, an irritation at the time, but seemingly Masvidal doesn’t hold a grudge against ‘Rocky’.

Colby Covington, on the other hand is a different story.

Masvidal and Covington (17-3 MMA), once close friends and teammates, had a falling out. The two finally met in the Octagon in March of 2022 at UFC 272, where the outcome was a unanimous decision victory for ‘Chaos’.

Following the loss, Masvidal was also involved in an alleged assault on Covington outside a Miami steakhouse in Miami, resulting in several felony charges being layed.

Jorge Masvidal continued the interview, speaking about Covington, with Jake Paul saying:

“Colby’s just a different situation. That motherf***er, I just don’t like his ass.”

Continuing Masvidal elaborated (h/t MMAFighting):

“That dude and me will never be cool, just because he brought up my kids in numerous situations. He brought up things from my life, and that motherf***er lived on my couch for like eight months. He had like one or two pro fights, broke his hand, couldn’t f***ing afford rent or nothing.

“I was already 20 fights in the game. My f***ing apartment, you’re staying on my f***ing couch, and then to sell a pay-per-view, you’re talking s**t to me? That’s crazy, dog. You’re a b**ch. That shows the type of person you are, and the whole world knows it.”

Apparently money was also involved in the dispute with the fighter:

“On top of that, (Colby) ripped off my coach of the five percent that he owed him per fight when he finally made a check. Instead of paying out my coach, what did he do? Skipped out of town. F**k you twice motherf***er. That’s my coach.”

When asked about what would happen if he ran into Covington outside of the Octagon, Masvidal said:

“He’s a b**ch. If he were here right now, he’d run the f**k out.”

So there you have it, Masvidal can forgive and forget Edwards, but Covington will remain a sore spot in the now retired fighters’ history.

