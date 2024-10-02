Chael Sonnen vouches for Renato Moicano vs. Justin Gaethje following UFC Paris

By Fernando Quiles - October 2, 2024

Chael Sonnen thinks Renato Moicano vs. Justin Gaethje makes too much sense to pass on.

Moicano scored a big win at UFC Paris recently. He defeated Benoit Saint-Denis via second-round TKO. “Money” Moicano battered Saint-Denis to the point where the doctor ruled the “God of War” could not continue.

While Moicano gets to enjoy the fruits of his labor, he’s hoping for a big fight when he returns to the Octagon. Sonnen says Gaethje certainly fits the bill.

Renato Moicano vs. Justin Gaethje? Chael Sonnen Says It’s “Obvious”

Taking to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen shared his belief that the UFC has a layup with a chance to book Renato Moicano against Justin Gaethje (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Moicano’s next fight is Justin Gaethje,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “Now, that is exactly what my response would be. For me, that’s like glaringly obvious.”

Sonnen went on to say that the UFC has more freedom in booking a top lightweight like Gaethje as opposed to Dustin Poirier.

“If you got over on Dustin Poirier, you could then do anything,” Sonnen said. “Fight for titles, main events, there’d be no argument that you couldn’t fit nicely into. And Justin Gaethje brings those same accolades, but there’s one difference, which is you don’t have to be as careful with the bookings of Gaethje because he is not in a situation where he’s saying my next one is my final one.”

Gaethje has not competed since suffering a devastating last-second knockout loss to Max Holloway back in April. Whether or not the UFC matchmakers agree with Sonnen’s take on booking the Moicano fight remains to be seen.

