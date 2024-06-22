UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Alexander Volkov defeats Sergei Pavlovich (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of today’s UFC Saudi Arabia results, including the co-main event between Sergei Pavlovich and Alexander Volkov.

Pavlovich will be looking to get back in the win column after suffering a knockout loss to Tom Aspinall (14-4 MMA) last November at UFC 295 in a bout for the promotion‘s interim heavyweight title. That setback snapped a six-fight winning streak for the 32-year-old, with all of those victories coming by way of KO / TKO.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkov will enter the Octagon sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a submission victory over Tai Tuivasa last September at UFC 293 (see that here). Prior to that, ‘Drago’ had picked up TKO victories over Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Romanov respectively.

Round one of the UFC Saudi Arabia c0-main event begins and Alexander Volkov starts things off with a pair of low kicks. Both men look hesitant early. Vokov lands a big body kick. Sergei Pavlovich responds with a jab. Pavlovich looks to comes forward, but Volkov lands a body kick to keep him at bay. The former Bellator champion lands another hard low kick. Pavlovich is head hunting but can’t connect with his big bombs. Volkov lands a jab and then another low kick. Volkov lands a punch to the body and then another jab. Pavlovich’s nose is bloodied. Volkov lands a nice counter hook. Pavlovich looks pretty frustrated in there after the horn sounds to end round one.

LA PELEA COESTELAR 🔥 Sergei Pavlovich y Alexander Volkov protagonizan la pelea coestelar de este sábado. #UFCxFSMX pic.twitter.com/wtteMqNSP4 — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) June 22, 2024

Round two begins and Alexander Volkov continues to keep Sergei Pavlovich at range with his kicks and jab. Pavlovich is trying to find a way inside, but ‘Drago’ continues to circle and keep him at distance. Volkov lands a jab, Pavlovich fires back with a big right hand and then tries to taunt Alexander into brawling it out. Volkov does not oblige and lands a front kick. More low kicks and jabs from the former Bellator title holder. Pavlovich lands a standing hammer fist. Round two comes to a close.

The third and final round proved to be more of the same, as Alexander Volkov utilized his jab and low kicks to frustrate and overwhelm Sergei Pavlovich. ‘Drago’ cruised to a unanimous decision win while leaving Pavlovich bloody and bruised.

Maybe this one isn't settled yet! 👀 After going the distance, Pavlovich and Volkov need to be separated at #UFCSaudiArabia! #RiyadhSeason | @riyadhseason pic.twitter.com/1PnqpUJa9S — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 22, 2024

Official UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Alexander Volkov def. Sergei Pavlovich by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Volkov fight next following his decision victory over Pavlovich this evening in Riyadh?