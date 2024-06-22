Pros react after Volkan Oezdemir KO’s Johnny Walker at UFC Saudi Arabia

Today’s UFC Saudi Arabia main card was kicked off by a light heavyweight bout between Johnny Walker and Volkan Oezdemir.

Walker (21-9 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Magomed Ankalaev this past January. That setback had snapped a three-fight winning streak for the Brazilian, who had previously scored victories over Ion Cutelaba, Paul Craig and Anthony Smith.

Meanwhile, Volkan Oezdemir (20-7 MMA) entered the Octagon looking to build off his submission win over Bogdan Guskov from last September. ‘No Time’ had gone 2-3 over his past five fights overall.

Tonight’s ‘Walker vs. Oezdemir’ matchup did not make it out of the opening round. ‘No Time’ was able to drop Johnny with a big left hand in the opening two minutes and proceeded to fold him again just seconds later with a big right. Volkan followed up with a big shot on the ground that put Johnny Walker out cold in brutal fashion (see that here).

Official UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Volkan Oezdemir def. Johnny Walker via KO at 2:28 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Oezdemir knocking out Walker below:

Eek 😬 — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) June 22, 2024

Vicious KO from Volkan Oezdemir! — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 22, 2024

OH MY GOD. That was a vicious KO. God damn Volkan — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 22, 2024

Wow!!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 22, 2024

Oezdemir has hands of stone. Johnny needs to fix his defense he takes these shots too often #UFCSaudiArabia — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 22, 2024

To be fair, he might’ve thought VO would just stop and that he didn’t want to have to get between guys that big and get punched lol. Tough job https://t.co/AWrBpySJp2 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 22, 2024

Who would you like to see Volkan Oezdemir fight next following his brutal first-round knockout victory over Johnny Walker today in Riyadh?