Pros react after Volkan Oezdemir KO’s Johnny Walker at UFC Saudi Arabia

By Chris Taylor - June 22, 2024

Today’s UFC Saudi Arabia main card was kicked off by a light heavyweight bout between Johnny Walker and Volkan Oezdemir.

Johnny Walker, UFC Saudi Arabia, Pros react, UFC

Walker (21-9 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a knockout loss to Magomed Ankalaev this past January. That setback had snapped a three-fight winning streak for the Brazilian, who had previously scored victories over Ion Cutelaba, Paul Craig and Anthony Smith.

Meanwhile, Volkan Oezdemir (20-7 MMA) entered the Octagon looking to build off his submission win over Bogdan Guskov from last September. ‘No Time’ had gone 2-3 over his past five fights overall.

Tonight’s ‘Walker vs. Oezdemir’ matchup did not make it out of the opening round. ‘No Time’ was able to drop Johnny with a big left hand in the opening two minutes and proceeded to fold him again just seconds later with a big right. Volkan followed up with a big shot on the ground that put Johnny Walker out cold in brutal fashion (see that here).

Official UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Volkan Oezdemir def. Johnny Walker via KO at 2:28 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Oezdemir knocking out Walker below:

Who would you like to see Volkan Oezdemir fight next following his brutal first-round knockout victory over Johnny Walker today in Riyadh?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

