Pros react after Joaquin Buckley KO’s Stephen Thompson at UFC 307

By Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

A welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Joaquin Buckley served as the featured prelim of tonight’s UFC 307 event.

Thompson (17-8-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 296. Prior to that setback, ‘Wonderboy’ had earned a TKO victory over Kevin Holland in December of 2022.

Meanwhile, Joaquin Buckley (20-6 MMA) entered tonight’s contest sporting a four-fight win streak, his most previous Octagon appearance resulting in a unanimous decision victory over Nursulton Ruziboev in May of this year.

Tonight’s ‘Thompson vs. Buckley’ bout resulted in a thunderous third-round knockout for ‘New Mansa’. After two very competitive rounds of action, Joaquin Buckley put his foot on the gas in the final five minutes which ultimately resulted in him getting inside and unloading a blistering knockout blow to the chin of ‘Wonderboy’. Check out the finish here.

Official UFC 307 Results: Joaquin Buckley def. Stephen Thompson via KO (punch) at 2:17 of Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Thompson vs. Buckley’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Joaquin Buckley defeating Stephen Thompson at UFC 307:

Who would you like to see Buckley fight next following his KO victory over Thompson this evening in Salt Lake City?

Joaquin Buckley Stephen Thompson UFC UFC 307

