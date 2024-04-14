Pros react after Kayla Harrison finishes Holly Holm at UFC 300
Tonight’s UFC 300 event featured a highly anticipated women’s bantamweight bout between Kayla Harrison and Holly Holm.
Harrison (17-1 MMA) was making her promotional debut this evening. The multiple time PFL lightweight tournament winner was most previously seen in action in November of last year, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Aspen Ladd.
Meanwhile, Holly Holm (15-7 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Mayra Bueno Silva in July of last year. That result was later overturned to a no-contest, this after Silva tested positive for ritalinic acid. Prior to that contest, the former women’s bantamweight champion had scored a unanimous decision win over Yana Santos.
Tonight’s ‘Harrison vs. Holm’ bout proved to be a coming out party for Kayla Harrison. The former PFL tournament winner absolutely dominated ‘The Preachers Daughter’ on route to a second-round submission finish. Harrison used a rear-naked choke to finish the fight.
Official UFC 300 Results: Kayla Harrison def. Holly Holm via submission (rear-naked choke) at of Round 2
Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Harrison vs. Holm’ below:
Let’s go @HollyHolm !!!
— ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) April 14, 2024
Tobin just said she looks like the liver king 😂
— Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) April 14, 2024
Excited for this fight , Holm vs Harrison . Should be a good one ! #UFC300
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 14, 2024
Gotta root for Holly !! #UFC300
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) April 14, 2024
If Holly can survive first round
— Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) April 14, 2024
Kayla almost hit the Rhonda Rousey head kick on Holm. #UFC300
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 14, 2024
— Jairzinho 'BIGI BOY' Rozenstruik (@JairRozenstruik) April 14, 2024
Great start for Kayla. Great ground and pound. Love to see it! #UFC300
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) April 14, 2024
Post-fight reactions to Kayla Harrison defeating Holly Holm at UFC 300:
Let’s hear that new blood trash talk! #UFC300
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) April 14, 2024
Her back looks great and that rnc looked even better! 👏🏽🙌🏽 #UFC300
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) April 14, 2024
Better ufc debut Kayla or Chandler ?
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 14, 2024
🦁🔥 #ufc300 pic.twitter.com/5VYCApO0Ke
— Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) April 14, 2024
Who would you like to see Kayla Harrison fight next following her submission victory over Holly Holm this evening in Sin City?
