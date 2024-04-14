UFC 300 Results: Kayla Harrison stops Holly Holm in Round 2 (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 300 results, including the bantamweight bout between Kayla Harrison and Holly Holm.

Harrison (16-1 MMA) will be making her promotional debut this evening. The multiple time PFL lightweight tournament winner was most previously seen in action in November of last year, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Aspen Ladd.

Meanwhile, Holly Holm (15-6 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Mayra Bueno Silva in July of last year. That result was later overturned to a no-contest, this after Silva tested positive for ritalinic acid. Prior to that contest, the former women’s bantamweight champion was coming off a decision win over Yana Santos.

Round one begins and Kayla Harrison takes the center of the Octagon and looks to close the distance. She lands a low kick. Holly Holm counters with a right jab. Harrison paws with her jab and then throws a body kick. She forces the clinch and attempts a judo throw but Holm winds up on top position. Harrison scrambles up to her feet and presses Holly against the cage. She scores a trip takedown and takes top position. She moves to half guard and lands a big left hand. Big elbows now from Harrison. ‘The Preachers Daughter’ looks to scramble but gives up her back. Huge ground and pound now from Harrison. She is landing some big punches. One minute remains in the opening frame. Holm lands a nice elbow from off her back. Harrison postures up and lands a few big punches. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Kayla Harrison lands a head kick and then presses Holly Holm against the cage. She lands a couple of good knees to the body and then scores a trip takedown. Harrison quickly moves to the back of Holm and flattens her out. She locks in a rear-naked choke and this one is all over! WOW!

Kayla Harrison destroys and finishes Holly in round 2! pic.twitter.com/ieq3G96yME — TakeruCigarra (@TakeruCigarra) April 14, 2024

Allow me to introduce myself 🗣@KaylaH gets the submission victory in round 2! #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/iqHsNgpl7w — UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2024

Official UFC 300 Results: Kayla Harrison def. Holly Holm via submission (rear-naked choke) at of Round 2

Who would you like to see Harrison fight next following her submission victory over Holm this evening in Sin City?