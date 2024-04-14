UFC 300 Results: Kayla Harrison stops Holly Holm in Round 2 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 300 results, including the bantamweight bout between Kayla Harrison and Holly Holm.

Kayla Harrison, Holly Holm, UFC 300, Results, UFC

Harrison (16-1 MMA) will be making her promotional debut this evening. The multiple time PFL lightweight tournament winner was most previously seen in action in November of last year, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Aspen Ladd.

Meanwhile, Holly Holm (15-6 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Mayra Bueno Silva in July of last year. That result was later overturned to a no-contest, this after Silva tested positive for ritalinic acid. Prior to that contest, the former women’s bantamweight champion was coming off a decision win over Yana Santos.

Round one begins and Kayla Harrison takes the center of the Octagon and looks to close the distance. She lands a low kick. Holly Holm counters with a right jab. Harrison paws with her jab and then throws a body kick. She forces the clinch and attempts a judo throw but Holm winds up on top position. Harrison scrambles up to her feet and presses Holly against the cage. She scores a trip takedown and takes top position. She moves to half guard and lands a big left hand. Big elbows now from Harrison. ‘The Preachers Daughter’ looks to scramble but gives up her back. Huge ground and pound now from Harrison. She is landing some big punches. One minute remains in the opening frame. Holm lands a nice elbow from off her back. Harrison postures up and lands a few big punches. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Kayla Harrison lands a head kick and then presses Holly Holm against the cage. She lands a couple of good knees to the body and then scores a trip takedown. Harrison quickly moves to the back of Holm and flattens her out. She locks in a rear-naked choke and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 300 Results: Kayla Harrison def. Holly Holm via submission (rear-naked choke) at of Round 2

Who would you like to see Harrison fight next following her submission victory over Holm this evening in Sin City?

Related

Bobby Green, Jim Miller, UFC 300, UFC, Pros react

Pros react after Bobby Green defeats Jim Miller at UFC 300

Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024
Bobby Green, Jim Miller, UFC 300, UFC, Results
Jim Miller

UFC 300 Results: Bobby Green defeats Jim Miller (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 300 results, including the lightweight bout between Bobby Green and Jim Miller.

Deiveson Figueiredo, Cody Garbrandt, UFC 300, Pros react, UFC
Deiveson Figueiredo

Pros react after Deiveson Figueiredo finishes Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

Tonight’s historic UFC 300 event kicked off with a bantamweight matchup between Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt.

Deiveson Figueiredo, Cody Garbrandt, UFC 300, Results, UFC
Deiveson Figueiredo

UFC 300 Results: Deiveson Figueiredo stops Cody Garbrandt in Round 2 (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 300 results, including the bantamweight bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Cody Garbrandt.

UFC 300
Jamahal Hill

UFC 300: 'Pereira vs. Hill' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - April 13, 2024

The greatest fight card ever assembled; UFC 300 takes place this evening at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler responds to Conor McGregor's latest UFC return proclamation: 'He will do as he's told'

Curtis Calhoun - April 12, 2024
Mark Coleman, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway
UFC

Mark Coleman reacts to being the BMF belt presenter at UFC 300: 'Just to be here, is a blessing'

Curtis Calhoun - April 12, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman will present the BMF title at UFC 300 just weeks after nearly dying during a house fire.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya interested in Dricus du Plessis fight taking place in South Africa: "They're my people"

Josh Evanoff - April 12, 2024

Israel Adesanya believes that the South African people will be on his side against Dricus du Plessis.

Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje rejects future 'BMF' fight against Jorge Masvidal after UFC 300: "He can f*ck off"

Josh Evanoff - April 12, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has no intention of meeting Jorge Masvidal anytime soon.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya reflects on Sean Strickland's massive fanbase in Australia at UFC 293: 'They're racist!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 12, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya feels that Sean Strickland’s support in Australia was racially motivated.