Kayla Harrison would love to see former champ-champ Amanda Nunes return to the UFC: “I think also she struggles to not be in the limelight”

Kayla Harrison has explained why she wants to see former champion Amanda Nunes back in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Over the course of the last few years, Kayla Harrison has been making a real name for herself. Following on from her Olympic success, she’s been enjoying a strong run with both PFL and UFC. Now, as she prepares to take on Ketlen Vieira in her next outing, it feels like there is a very viable route to the title for her.

Alas, many still believe there is an Amanda Nunes-shaped cloud hanging over this division in the wake of her retirement.

Ahead of her return to the cage, Harrison has spoken candidly about the possibility of Nunes coming back.