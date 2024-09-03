Kayla Harrison would love to see former champ-champ Amanda Nunes return to the UFC: “I think also she struggles to not be in the limelight”
Kayla Harrison has explained why she wants to see former champion Amanda Nunes back in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
Over the course of the last few years, Kayla Harrison has been making a real name for herself. Following on from her Olympic success, she’s been enjoying a strong run with both PFL and UFC. Now, as she prepares to take on Ketlen Vieira in her next outing, it feels like there is a very viable route to the title for her.
RELATED: Kayla Harrison still hopeful she can lure Amanda Nunes out of retirement: “I want to fight the best”
Alas, many still believe there is an Amanda Nunes-shaped cloud hanging over this division in the wake of her retirement.
Ahead of her return to the cage, Harrison has spoken candidly about the possibility of Nunes coming back.
Does Harrison still want Nunes?
“I didn’t call Amanda out because Amanda’s retired, you know?” Harrison told Grind City Media. “I didn’t want to be that girl that’s like calling out old people, retired people, like people who are fat and happy sitting on the couch. I’m happy for her. I think also she struggles to not be in the limelight still.
“So I think when I had my moment, maybe she needed to come in, which is fine – and I have no beef with Amanda. Listen, the only problem I have with Amanda is that she talks sh*t about the greatest team in the world, (American Top Team). Personally, I think she’s great – but don’t talk sh*t about my team.”
“I would love for her to come back,” Harrison said. “That is literally the dream scenario for Kayla Harrison and her career. When she retired, I was like, ‘What are you doing? Not yet, wait!’ I’m glad she made the video, but now she’s going to be hearing from me. I have a couple of steps to take, and then she’s going to be hearing from me.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Will it happen one day? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Amanda Nunes Kayla Harrison UFC