Daniel Cormier discusses the current state of the light heavyweight division: “Number 6 guy in the world is Nikita Krylov”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the current state of the light heavyweight division.

Right now, Alex Pereira is sitting on top of the world. He is the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, and he’s now successfully defended his belt twice. The first was a knockout win over Jamahal Hill, and the second was last weekend – another KO, this time against Jiri Prochazka.

Someone who knows what it feels like to be at the top of the mountain is Daniel Cormier. He’s been there and done it all in mixed martial arts, especially at 205 pounds. Of course, he had to face some real adversity in order to get to that point, but we’d say he knows the division as well as just about anyone.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier credits ‘smart’ Jon Jones after Alex Pereira fight pitch: “I would’ve done what Jon is doing!”

In a recent podcast, he gave his thoughts on light heavyweight and what could be next for Pereira.