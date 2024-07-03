Daniel Cormier discusses the current state of the light heavyweight division: “Number 6 guy in the world is Nikita Krylov”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the current state of the light heavyweight division.
Right now, Alex Pereira is sitting on top of the world. He is the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, and he’s now successfully defended his belt twice. The first was a knockout win over Jamahal Hill, and the second was last weekend – another KO, this time against Jiri Prochazka.
Someone who knows what it feels like to be at the top of the mountain is Daniel Cormier. He’s been there and done it all in mixed martial arts, especially at 205 pounds. Of course, he had to face some real adversity in order to get to that point, but we’d say he knows the division as well as just about anyone.
RELATED: Daniel Cormier credits ‘smart’ Jon Jones after Alex Pereira fight pitch: “I would’ve done what Jon is doing!”
In a recent podcast, he gave his thoughts on light heavyweight and what could be next for Pereira.
Cormier questions light heavyweight
“Look at this weight class right now, Chael, I see no wrestlers.” Cormier said. “I don’t see any wrestlers all the way to #10. #6 guy in the world is Nikita Krylov.”
“If nobody wrestles this guy, Chael, how long can Alex Pereira reign at top of the division? Because it feels if you’re forced to stand with him and strike with him, you really have no chance.”
Quotes via MMA News
While Magomed Ankalaev has suggested he wouldn’t need to wrestle ‘Poatan’, something tells us that’s a bluff. With that being said, anything can happen in this sport, and we’re fascinated to see what happens if the UFC does, in fact, book that match-up.
What did you make of Daniel Cormier’s comments? How long will Alex Pereira be the champion? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Daniel Cormier UFC