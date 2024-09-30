VIDEO | Georgia serenades Merab Dvalishvili as a hero after UFC 306 title win

By Curtis Calhoun - September 30, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili became the latest Georgian athlete to reach the pinnacle of his athletic profession.

Merab Dvalishvili

Dvalishvili defeated Sean O’Malley by unanimous decision to become the UFC bantamweight titleholder at UFC 306. He shut down O’Malley’s striking arsenal and wrestled to a dominant victory on the judges’ scorecards.

Dvalishvili capped off his long unbeaten streak with a title win at the Sphere in Las Vegas. His first bantamweight title defense will likely be against Umar Nurmagomedov, who is on one of the best winning streaks in the division.

In the meantime, Dvalishvili is still freshly enjoying the fruits of his labor. He recently returned to Tbilisi, Georgia to show off his new hardware with a swarm of adoring fans.

Merab Dvalishvili returns to Georgia with UFC title

Watch Dvalishvili’s warm reception below.

Dvalishvili is the second newly-crowned UFC champion of Georgian descent. Ilia Topuria finished Alexander Volkanovski in February to become the UFC featherweight titleholder. Topuria returns next month in his first title defense against Max Holloway.

Before dethroning O’Malley, Dvalishvili won 10 consecutive fights, including recent wins over former champions Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan, and José Aldo. In his win over Yan, Dvalishvili set the UFC record with 49 takedowns attempted en route to a unanimous decision.

Dvalishvili’s path to the UFC bantamweight championship wasn’t easy. He lost his first two UFC bouts in 2017 and 2018 against Frankie Saenz and Ricky Simón with both fights ending controversially.

Dvalishvili’s title shot was stalled by teammate Aljamain Sterling’s title reign. Despite calls for the two bantamweights to fight each other, the Serra-Longo teammates refused to accept a booking.

Dvalishvili once contemplated a move to flyweight before Sterling’s loss to O’Malley at UFC 292. Almost exactly one year later, Dvalishvili got revenge for Sterling at UFC 306.

Dvalishvili and Topuria continue to inspire many in Georgia and around the world.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili UFC

Related

Kamaru Usman and Khalil Rountree

Kamaru Usman explains why he's picking Khalil Rountree to upset Alex Pereira at UFC 307

Cole Shelton - September 30, 2024
Sean Strickland
Khalil Rountree

Sean Strickland shoots down Khalil Rountree's chances at upsetting Alex Pereira at UFC 307

Fernando Quiles - September 30, 2024

Sean Strickland does not see a way Khalil Rountree can defeat Alex Pereira.

Renato Moicano vs Benoit Saint Denis UFC Paris
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano extends training invitation to Benoit Saint-Denis: "I think he’s a great fighter and he’s still young"

Fernando Quiles - September 30, 2024

Renato Moicano would like for Benoit Saint-Denis to train with him at American Top Team.

Joe Rogan
UFC

Joe Rogan returns to commentary desk for UFC 307, other broadcast details revealed

Fernando Quiles - September 30, 2024

Joe Rogan will be back at the commentary desk for UFC 307.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, and Stipe Miocic
Jon Jones

Anthony Smith thinks Stipe Miocic would fight Tom Aspinall at UFC 309 if needed: 'He doesn’t really give a sh*t' about Jon Jones

Fernando Quiles - September 29, 2024

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith believes Stipe Miocic would fight Tom Aspinall if the interim champion is needed for UFC 309.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Paris, Brendan Allen, UFC

Brendan Allen issues statement following disappointing UFC Paris loss to Nassourdine Imavov

Fernando Quiles - September 29, 2024
Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, UFC
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira criticizes Magomed Ankalaev's fighting style: "Nobody wants to watch"

Fernando Quiles - September 29, 2024

Alex Pereira doesn’t believe the UFC is too fond of Magomed Ankalaev’s fighting style.

Benoit Saint-Denis UFC Paris
UFC

Benoit Saint-Denis issues statement following devastating UFC Paris loss to Renato Moicano

Fernando Quiles - September 29, 2024

Benoit Saint-Denis has issued a statement following his rough loss to Renato Moicano on home turf.

Renato Moicano vs Benoit Saint Denis UFC Paris
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano urges Paddy Pimblett to avoid fighting him following UFC Paris: "I'm going to hurt you"

Fernando Quiles - September 29, 2024

Renato Moicano has a stern warning for Paddy Pimblett.

Brendan Allen and Dricus Du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Brendan Allen fires back at Dricus Du Plessis over "loser" comments following UFC Paris

Chris Taylor - September 28, 2024

It did not take long for Brendan Allen to respond to reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis.