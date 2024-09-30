VIDEO | Georgia serenades Merab Dvalishvili as a hero after UFC 306 title win
UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili became the latest Georgian athlete to reach the pinnacle of his athletic profession.
Dvalishvili defeated Sean O’Malley by unanimous decision to become the UFC bantamweight titleholder at UFC 306. He shut down O’Malley’s striking arsenal and wrestled to a dominant victory on the judges’ scorecards.
Dvalishvili capped off his long unbeaten streak with a title win at the Sphere in Las Vegas. His first bantamweight title defense will likely be against Umar Nurmagomedov, who is on one of the best winning streaks in the division.
In the meantime, Dvalishvili is still freshly enjoying the fruits of his labor. He recently returned to Tbilisi, Georgia to show off his new hardware with a swarm of adoring fans.
Merab Dvalishvili returns to Georgia with UFC title
Watch Dvalishvili’s warm reception below.
'The Machine' is a superstar! 💫@MerabDvalishvil receiving a hero's welcome in Georgia 🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/gRHj6HR6sW
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 30, 2024
Dvalishvili is the second newly-crowned UFC champion of Georgian descent. Ilia Topuria finished Alexander Volkanovski in February to become the UFC featherweight titleholder. Topuria returns next month in his first title defense against Max Holloway.
Before dethroning O’Malley, Dvalishvili won 10 consecutive fights, including recent wins over former champions Henry Cejudo, Petr Yan, and José Aldo. In his win over Yan, Dvalishvili set the UFC record with 49 takedowns attempted en route to a unanimous decision.
Dvalishvili’s path to the UFC bantamweight championship wasn’t easy. He lost his first two UFC bouts in 2017 and 2018 against Frankie Saenz and Ricky Simón with both fights ending controversially.
Dvalishvili’s title shot was stalled by teammate Aljamain Sterling’s title reign. Despite calls for the two bantamweights to fight each other, the Serra-Longo teammates refused to accept a booking.
Dvalishvili once contemplated a move to flyweight before Sterling’s loss to O’Malley at UFC 292. Almost exactly one year later, Dvalishvili got revenge for Sterling at UFC 306.
Dvalishvili and Topuria continue to inspire many in Georgia and around the world.
