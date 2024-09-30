VIDEO | Georgia serenades Merab Dvalishvili as a hero after UFC 306 title win

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili became the latest Georgian athlete to reach the pinnacle of his athletic profession.

Dvalishvili defeated Sean O’Malley by unanimous decision to become the UFC bantamweight titleholder at UFC 306. He shut down O’Malley’s striking arsenal and wrestled to a dominant victory on the judges’ scorecards.

Dvalishvili capped off his long unbeaten streak with a title win at the Sphere in Las Vegas. His first bantamweight title defense will likely be against Umar Nurmagomedov, who is on one of the best winning streaks in the division.

In the meantime, Dvalishvili is still freshly enjoying the fruits of his labor. He recently returned to Tbilisi, Georgia to show off his new hardware with a swarm of adoring fans.