Kayla Harrison admits one concern if Julianna Pena regains UFC world title

By Harry Kettle - September 28, 2024

UFC star Kayla Harrison has revealed what would concern her if Julianna Pena recaptures the UFC women’s bantamweight title at UFC 307.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña

As we know, Kayla Harrison is one of the most exciting contenders in the Ultimate Fighting Championship today. She has already achieved some incredible things in mixed martial arts, and her next big aim is to capture the UFC women’s bantamweight title.

RELATED: Kayla Harrison wants to batter Julianna Pena: “I would love to put an elbow through Julianna’s giant forehead”

At UFC 307, Raquel Pennington will defend that belt against the challenger Julianna Pena. Pena is a former champion herself, but lost the strap in a rematch with Amanda Nunes – the same woman she defeated to claim the gold.

In a recent interview, Harrison was asked about the possibility of Pena being an inactive champion if she does, in fact, win the belt again.

Harrison’s Pena worry

“I try not to [think about the long breaks] because control what you can control and trust the UFC, trust that they have a plan but yeah, that would really p*** me off. I’m looking to stay active so hopefully… all is well, I can’t control it. It’s out of my hands but yeah.”

Quotes via MMA News

It’s completely understandable for Kayla Harirson to be concerned about something like this. With that being said, there are only so many things she can control. Kayla has a fight of her own to focus on at UFC 307, and if she can get through that, there will almost certainly be a world title opportunity on the horizon.

Do you believe there is a good chance we will see Kayla Harrison vs Julianna Pena within the next twelve months? If it does happen, who would you back to win and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Julianna Pena Kayla Harrison UFC

Related

Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson explains why Jon Jones isn't the Michael Jordan of MMA

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2024
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor calls for UFC welterweight title fight against Belal Muhammad

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2024

Conor McGregor has remarkably called for a UFC welterweight championship shot against Belal Muhammad.

Julianna Pena, Amanda Nunes
Julianna Pena

Julianna Pena believes she can lure Amanda Nunes out of retirement with UFC 307 win

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2024

Julianna Pena believes there’s a chance she could lure Amanda Nunes out of retirement with a big victory at UFC 307.

Diego Lopes
Ilia Topuria

Diego Lopes announces he's the UFC 308 backup to Max Holloway vs. Ilia Topuria

Curtis Calhoun - September 27, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Diego Lopes will be in Abu Dhabi to serve as the backup to Max Holloway vs. Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 next month.

Belal Muhammad, Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Belal Muhammad hints Shavkat Rakhmonov title fight announcement is imminent: "See you soon, boy"

Curtis Calhoun - September 27, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is potentially weeks away from his first title defense against the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Conor McGregor, Terence Crawford

Conor McGregor reveals prior talks with Terence Crawford for two-fight deal in boxing and MMA: "Gotta respect that!"

Josh Evanoff - September 27, 2024
Alex Pereira, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, UFC
Dricus du Plessis

Alex Pereira confirms interest in returning to middleweight to face Dricus du Plessis: "I just needed a break from 185"

Josh Evanoff - September 27, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is serious about fighting Dricus du Plessis.

Movsar Evloev, Aljamain Sterling
Movsar Evloev

Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling re-booked for UFC 310 after recent fight fallout

Curtis Calhoun - September 27, 2024

The UFC matchmakers moved fast to re-book Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling after Sterling’s recent withdrawal from their original fight date at UFC 307.

Kelvin Gastelum, Marc Goddard, Israel Adesanya
Kelvin Gastelum

Referee Marc Goddard says he cried after officiating Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum: "The darkest depths of their souls"

Curtis Calhoun - September 27, 2024

Longtime MMA referee Marc Goddard hadn’t been shaken up many times in his legendary career, but all that changed as Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum battled at UFC 236.

Conor McGregor and Ilia Topuria
UFC

Conor McGregor absolutely unloads on "ding dong" Ilia Topuria: "I'll cave ya head in"

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2024

Conor McGregor has absolutely unloaded on UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.