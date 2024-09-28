Kayla Harrison admits one concern if Julianna Pena regains UFC world title

UFC star Kayla Harrison has revealed what would concern her if Julianna Pena recaptures the UFC women’s bantamweight title at UFC 307.

As we know, Kayla Harrison is one of the most exciting contenders in the Ultimate Fighting Championship today. She has already achieved some incredible things in mixed martial arts, and her next big aim is to capture the UFC women’s bantamweight title.

RELATED: Kayla Harrison wants to batter Julianna Pena: “I would love to put an elbow through Julianna’s giant forehead”

At UFC 307, Raquel Pennington will defend that belt against the challenger Julianna Pena. Pena is a former champion herself, but lost the strap in a rematch with Amanda Nunes – the same woman she defeated to claim the gold.

In a recent interview, Harrison was asked about the possibility of Pena being an inactive champion if she does, in fact, win the belt again.