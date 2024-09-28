Kayla Harrison admits one concern if Julianna Pena regains UFC world title
UFC star Kayla Harrison has revealed what would concern her if Julianna Pena recaptures the UFC women’s bantamweight title at UFC 307.
As we know, Kayla Harrison is one of the most exciting contenders in the Ultimate Fighting Championship today. She has already achieved some incredible things in mixed martial arts, and her next big aim is to capture the UFC women’s bantamweight title.
RELATED: Kayla Harrison wants to batter Julianna Pena: “I would love to put an elbow through Julianna’s giant forehead”
At UFC 307, Raquel Pennington will defend that belt against the challenger Julianna Pena. Pena is a former champion herself, but lost the strap in a rematch with Amanda Nunes – the same woman she defeated to claim the gold.
In a recent interview, Harrison was asked about the possibility of Pena being an inactive champion if she does, in fact, win the belt again.
Harrison’s Pena worry
“I try not to [think about the long breaks] because control what you can control and trust the UFC, trust that they have a plan but yeah, that would really p*** me off. I’m looking to stay active so hopefully… all is well, I can’t control it. It’s out of my hands but yeah.”
Quotes via MMA News
It’s completely understandable for Kayla Harirson to be concerned about something like this. With that being said, there are only so many things she can control. Kayla has a fight of her own to focus on at UFC 307, and if she can get through that, there will almost certainly be a world title opportunity on the horizon.
Do you believe there is a good chance we will see Kayla Harrison vs Julianna Pena within the next twelve months? If it does happen, who would you back to win and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Julianna Pena Kayla Harrison UFC