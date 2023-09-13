Eric Nicksick reveals the UFC was close to pulling Sean Strickland from Israel Adesanya due to him punching the fan on the street

Sean Strickland was close to not fighting at UFC 293, according to his coach Eric Nicksick.

Strickland was headlining UFC 293 in Australia against Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title, in a fight he got due to Dricus Du Plessis not being healthy enough to take the scrap.

With Strickland already not being the first choice, Nicksick said the plan was to not do anything to get them pulled. However, the one time Strickland decided to walk around Australia without him, he punched a fan and admitted to it in an interview.

Although the punch wasn’t a huge deal, Eric Nickisck revealed the Australian government was not happy with it and there was talk of pulling Sean Strickland from the fight. To add to that, Jared Cannonier’s corners flew down to Australia as it became more likely that Strickland wouldn’t be fighting Adesanya.