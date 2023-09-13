Kamaru Usman believes in Francis Ngannou’s chances against Tyson Fury: “There’s something about him”

Kamaru Usman believes that Francis Ngannou will be competitive against Tyson Fury in his boxing debut.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and ‘The Predator’ have been friends for years now. While Kamaru Usman has previously even helped coach Francis Ngannou, one has to imagine that he’s been replaced by Mike Tyson for this one. In October, the former heavyweight champion will face Tyson Fury.

The boxing match is slated for Saudi Arabia this year, with Mike Tyson coaching Francis Ngannou in the build-up. However, Tyson Fury and others don’t believe it’ll matter. A quick glance at the betting odds shows the former UFC heavyweight champion is a massive underdog. But, Kamaru Usman is a believer in him.

Kamaru Usman previewed Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou during a recent interview on the DC and RC podcast. There, the Nigerian fighter admitted that he’s a believer in the PFL heavyweight. Furthermore, the former UFC champion added that while most fighters are towered over by the boxer, that’s not the case here.

“I’m going to go ahead and tap in on this one,” Kamaru Usman responded when asked if he was interested in Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou. “When you see most guys stand next to Tyson Fury, he towers over them. Yes, he’s towering a little bit over Francis. But on fight night, both of them will be shirtless.”

He continued, “When Francis Ngannou steps in there, there’s just something about him. His aura, that he’s so big. Tyson Fury said it himself, ‘That’s a big boy right there’. When they step in there on fight night, he’ll see how big Francis really is.”

Do you agree with Kamaru Usman’s comments about this boxing match? Are you excited for Ngannou vs. Fury later this year?