VIDEO | NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. trains with former UFC champion Kamaru Usman

By Josh Evanoff - July 21, 2023

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman recently got some work with Odell Beckham Jr.

Kamaru Usman and Odell Beckham Jr.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Leon Edwards in March. The two headlined UFC 286 in London, as the British fighter ended the rivalry by unanimous decision. The defeat was the second in a row for Kamaru Usman, previously losing to ‘Rocky’ by knockout last August.

Nonetheless, the former titleholder has been vocal about a return. Earlier this summer, Kamaru Usman called for a welterweight clash with Khamzat Chimaev in a potential title eliminator. However, the matchup failed to come to fruition as ‘Borz’ was booked against Paulo Costa earlier this week. As a result, the former welterweight champion is now back to the drawing board.

Nonetheless, while Kamaru Usman has no return opponent, he is back in training with Odell Beckham Jr. In a video recently uploaded to Instagram by GoatShed, featuring the two stars training with one another.

RELATED: PAULO COSTA REACTS AFTER BOOKING KHAMZAT CHIMAEV FIGHT FOR UFC 294

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ® (@goatshed)

While the welterweight contender is more a wrestler than a striker, he still showed the NFL star some striking tips. In the video, the two are seen smashing the pads alongside one another. While it’s clear that Odell Beckham Jr. has never fought before, he does have some natural athletic ability.

Odell Beckham Jr. is currently a member of the Baltimore Ravens, looking to recover from an injury in the Super Bowl in 2022. While it remains to be seen if he can return at 100%, he’s seemingly looking good in training with Kamaru Usman.

What do you make of this news? Who do you want to see Kamaru Usman fight next? What do you make of his training with Odell Beckham Jr?

