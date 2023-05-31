Sean Strickland believes UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno “likely” beats an NFL linebacker in a fight

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland believes that the flyweights still pack a punch.

‘Tarzan’ is one of the most colorful and controversial figures on the UFC’s roster. With that being the case, Strickland seemingly decided to cash in on his reputation with a podcast. Earlier this week, he released the first episode along co-host and ranked middleweight contender, Chris Curtis.

Naturally, the discussion between the two quickly went off the rails. Specifically, Strickland and ‘The Action Man’ disagreed on the subject of MMA fighters fighting football players. Obviously, trained professional fighters will defeat untrained athletes every day of the week.

However, Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis altered the question just slightly. What would happen if Brandon Moreno, the UFC’s flyweight champion, were to fight an NFL linebacker? ‘The Assassin Baby’ famously claimed the gold with a stoppage win over Deiveson Figueiredo in their January quadrilogy bout. In terms of fighting an NFL player, well, Strickland believes that the flyweight would prevail, despite his short stature.

While Strickland doesn’t seem overly confident in the flyweight’s chances, he does believe he would win. The middleweight contender seemingly believes that in combat, size matters, but not that much.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL OFFERS BRUTAL THOUGHTS ON CONOR MCGREGOR’S NETFLIX SERIES: “I DON’T THINK BEING AN ALCOHOLIC IS INSPIRING”

“A small champion could f*ck up an NFL player,” Sean Strickland stated on the podcast. “Like, what’s that little Mexican guy, the champion? [Brandon Moreno], I love the guy! That guy, it’s highly likely that guy goes and f*cks up an NFL linebacker. Highly likely, highly likely. Now,”

“Brandon’s like 5’3′,” Chris Curtis interjected.

“Now, I still put my money on Brandon.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree? Do you think Brandon Moreno could beat an NFL player in a fight?