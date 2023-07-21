Colby Covington casts doubt on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa actually happening at UFC 294: “Those guys are some of the biggest jokers in the sport”

By Susan Cox - July 21, 2023

Colby Covington is casting doubt on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa actually happening at UFC 294.

Khamzat Chimaev Colby Covington

It was earlier this week that Costa took to ‘Twitter’ relaying the news that his fight with Chimaev was on – this before anything was announced by the UFC.

Well, Dana White and the UFC have now made it official – Paulo Costa (14-2 MMA) will be fighting Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA) in a middleweight bout at UFC 294 which takes place on Saturday, October 21st at the Etihad Arena, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

‘Borrachinha’ was originally scheduled to fight Ikram Aliskerov (14-1 MMA) at UFC 291 on Saturday, July 29th but Costa has since been removed from the card and replaced by Nassourdine Imavov (12-4 MMA).

Chimaev, 29, has not fought in the cage since UFC 279 in September of 2022 where he met and defeated Kevin Holland (24-9 MMA) by submission.

Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) is not so sure this fight between Costa and Chimaev will actually happen.

‘Submission Radio’ posted a YouTube video to ‘Twitter‘, where Covington, wearing his ‘Make America Great Again’ cap shared his thoughts on the Chimaev vs Costa fight:

“Dude let’s just see if they can get to the cage first. Those guys are some of the biggest jokers in the sport.”

Continuing Colby Covington said:

“Just complete fakes, frauds.  You know like, that’s why someone like me, I’m in the good graces with the UFC, I show up every time. They call me on 2 days notice for London to be back up fighter,  I’m going out there I’m cutting 6 – 18 pounds, a company man I show up every time, I’m professional.”

Concluding, the 35-year-old company man said:

“I’m a company man, I show up, I never pull out of fights. I show up to every fight. I’m the biggest ultimate company man. I’m reliable. I’m someone the company can truly count on. I always show up and bring up the biggest and best business.”

While touting his own accolades, ‘Chaos’ is casting shade on the ‘biggest jokers in the sport’ actually fighting at UFC 294.

Do you agree with Colby Covington? Are you looking forward to the undefeated Chimaev getting in the cage with Costa and who do you think will come out the victor?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Colby Covington Khamzat Chimaev UFC

