Colby Covington claims Dustin Poirier and Khamzat Chimaev turned him down which led to lengthy layoff

Colby Covington has a reason for why he hasn’t fought since March of 2022.

Covington last fought back at UFC 272 when he defeated Jorge Masvidal by decision. Since then, ‘Chaos’ claims he has been trying to get a fight but no one has wanted to fight him, which is why he has been off for over a year and a half. However, according to Covington, he says he was offered both Dustin Poirier and Khamzat Chimaev but they both turned him down.

“From my side, I’ve been ready since day one, since the Jorge fight. I’ve accepted every fight that’s been offered my way. First it was Dustin, they wanted to make that fight,” Colby Covington said to Chael Sonnen. “They saw the potential and a big fight there and Dustin’s a p***y. He’s scared, he ran away from the challenge. Now we know that he’s all talk, he’s no walk. Then it was Chimaev. I was ready to end the hype with Chimaev, but he’s scared. He’s unprofessional. He’s a little dork. He ran away from the division. He’s scared to fight. He talks all this big game online, but he don’t talk inside the octagon. He don’t sign contracts and be a professional.

“So then that fell through, then they want The Ultimate Fighter. I accepted The Ultimate Fighter, and there’s only one person that could take it from me. He took it away from me, Conor. Then it was on to being the backup fighter in London,” Covington continued.

A fight with Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier and Khamzat Chimaev would have been a massive scrap. Unfortnately, according to ‘Chaos’ both men turned it down and weren’t interested in fighting him.

Colby Covington is now targeted to face Leon Edwards for the welterweight title in the co-main event of UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden in New York City.