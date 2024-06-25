Video | Kamaru Usman celebrates the Florida Panthers game 7 Stanley Cup victory: “We came and took care of business”

Kamaru Usman, like so many, is celebrating the Florida Panthers game 7 Stanley Cup victory.

Usman was in attendance for game 7, sporting his #24 Usman jersey. The former UFC welterweight champion celebrated the Florida Panthers’ victory over the Edmonton Oilers at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The Florida Panthers won the franchise’s first ever Stanley Cup yesterday evening, Monday June 24th.

The 37-year-old cheered on the Panthers, who began the series with a 3-0 record, only to see the Oilers overcome a three-game deficit to force a game 7 in the series.

In a hard fought, passionate game, the Panthers prevailed and were awarded a 2-1 victory and the ultimate reward, a Stanley Cup trophy.

Kamaru Usman took to ‘Instagram‘ with a video and the caption:

“We came and took care of business. Panthers in 7 #letsgo@nhl@flapanthers@pound4pound”

Before Game 7, UFC Hall of Fame member Georges St-Pierre, and Edmonton fan, made a friendly bet with Kamaru Usman, a Florida fan, that the losing fan would have to do 30 push-ups wearing the opposing team’s jersey. Well, we now know who’s doing those extra push-ups.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ (20-4 MMA) has had a rough go as of late, suffering 3 losses in a row in the Octagon.

While considered to be one of the best welterweights in MMA history, Usman won the UFC welterweight title in 2019 and defended it five times before being KO’d by Leon Edwards in August of 2022 at UFC 278.

