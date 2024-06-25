Igor Severino handed a nine-month suspension for biting opponent at UFC Fight Night event

Flyweight MMA fighter Igor Severino was handed a nine-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after biting Andre Lima in his March 23 UFC debut.

Severino’s nine-month suspension is retroactive, and he’s also been fined more than $2,000 in fees for the incident. He was cut from the promotion immediately after biting Lima inside the Octagon.

MMA Junkie‘s Nolan King was among the first to report the news of Severino’s NSAC suspension.

It’s uncertain, as of this writing, if Severino intends to appeal the suspension. The incident was a first of its kind in UFC history.