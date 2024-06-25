Igor Severino handed a nine-month suspension for biting opponent at UFC Fight Night event
Flyweight MMA fighter Igor Severino was handed a nine-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after biting Andre Lima in his March 23 UFC debut.
Severino’s nine-month suspension is retroactive, and he’s also been fined more than $2,000 in fees for the incident. He was cut from the promotion immediately after biting Lima inside the Octagon.
MMA Junkie‘s Nolan King was among the first to report the news of Severino’s NSAC suspension.
Igor Severino has been suspended nine months (retroactive) and fined $2,000 (+$471.12 in fees) by NSAC for biting Andre Lima during a #UFC fight March 23. pic.twitter.com/LeDB5DS8C5
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) June 25, 2024
It’s uncertain, as of this writing, if Severino intends to appeal the suspension. The incident was a first of its kind in UFC history.
Igor Severino suspended following wild UFC debut
Severino earned a UFC roster spot following a vicious knockout of Jhonata Silva on Dana White’s Contender Series last year. Before the disqualification loss against Lima due to biting, Severino was unbeaten through his first eight professional MMA fights.
Severino made a name for himself in Jungle Fight and on the Brazilian regional MMA scene before attracting the UFC’s attention. The 21-year-old made his professional debut in 2018 at just 15 years old.
Lima, after the incident, got a tattoo of Severino’s bite mark on his arm just hours after the UFC Fight Night bout. UFC CEO Dana White praised Lima, giving him a lucrative post-fight bonus, while harshly criticizing and dismissing Severino from the promotion.
NSAC also announced the suspension of UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan on Tuesday for attacking a fan during his UFC 300 walkout. Tsarukyan is expected to participate in an anti-bullying program to reduce his suspension from nine to six months.
Severino has since apologized on multiple occasions, publically, since the UFC Fight Night biting incident. It’s uncertain if he’ll be invited back for another shot in the promotion at a later date.
Lima hasn’t commented on Severino’s suspension but has expressed empathy for Severino since the fight.
