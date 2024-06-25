Igor Severino handed a nine-month suspension for biting opponent at UFC Fight Night event

By Curtis Calhoun - June 25, 2024

Flyweight MMA fighter Igor Severino was handed a nine-month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after biting Andre Lima in his March 23 UFC debut.

Igor Severino

Severino’s nine-month suspension is retroactive, and he’s also been fined more than $2,000 in fees for the incident. He was cut from the promotion immediately after biting Lima inside the Octagon.

MMA Junkie‘s Nolan King was among the first to report the news of Severino’s NSAC suspension.

It’s uncertain, as of this writing, if Severino intends to appeal the suspension. The incident was a first of its kind in UFC history.

Igor Severino suspended following wild UFC debut

Severino earned a UFC roster spot following a vicious knockout of Jhonata Silva on Dana White’s Contender Series last year. Before the disqualification loss against Lima due to biting, Severino was unbeaten through his first eight professional MMA fights.

Severino made a name for himself in Jungle Fight and on the Brazilian regional MMA scene before attracting the UFC’s attention. The 21-year-old made his professional debut in 2018 at just 15 years old.

Lima, after the incident, got a tattoo of Severino’s bite mark on his arm just hours after the UFC Fight Night bout. UFC CEO Dana White praised Lima, giving him a lucrative post-fight bonus, while harshly criticizing and dismissing Severino from the promotion.

NSAC also announced the suspension of UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan on Tuesday for attacking a fan during his UFC 300 walkout. Tsarukyan is expected to participate in an anti-bullying program to reduce his suspension from nine to six months.

Severino has since apologized on multiple occasions, publically, since the UFC Fight Night biting incident. It’s uncertain if he’ll be invited back for another shot in the promotion at a later date.

Lima hasn’t commented on Severino’s suspension but has expressed empathy for Severino since the fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Igor Severino UFC

Related

Kamaru Usman, Florida Panthers, UFC

Video | Kamaru Usman celebrates the Florida Panthers game 7 Stanley Cup victory: “We came and took care of business”

Susan Cox - June 25, 2024
Leon Edwards and Ian Machado Garry
Leon Edwards

Ian Machado Garry names the lone other welterweight he believes is capable of dethroning Leon Edwards

Susan Cox - June 25, 2024

Ian Machado Garry is naming the lone other welterweight he believes is capable of dethroning Leon Edwards.

Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan fined and suspended by the NSAC for UFC 300 fan attack

Susan Cox - June 25, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan has been fined and suspended by the NSAC for his UFC 300 fan attack.

Robert Whittaker lands an uppercut on Ikram Aliskerov
UFC

What's next for Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov after UFC Saudi Arabia?

Cole Shelton - June 25, 2024

In the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia on Saturday, middleweights threw down as Robert Whittaker took on Ikram Aliskerov, who stepped up on short notice.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 170
Michelle Waterson

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 170 with Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Gillian Robertson

Cole Shelton - June 25, 2024

The 170th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 303.

Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev reportedly targeting October return at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi

Harry Kettle - June 25, 2024
Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal scolds Conor McGregor for never addressing his callouts: “He is scared sh*tless”

Harry Kettle - June 25, 2024

Jorge Masvidal has gone after Conor McGregor for not entertaining the idea of a superfight between them.

Ian Garry, Michael Page
Michael Page

Ian Machado Garry vows to end the hype train of Michael Page at UFC 303: “He couldn't do it in Bellator and he thinks he's gonna do it here?”

Harry Kettle - June 25, 2024

UFC star Ian Machado Garry has vowed to end the hype train of Michael ‘Venom’ Page when they meet at UFC 303.

Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira
Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka explains why he was "surprised" Alex Pereira accepted title fight on short notice at UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2024

Jiri Prochazka didn’t know if Alex Pereira would accept the rematch on short notice at UFC 303.

Daniel Cormier, Roman Dolidze
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier on why Roman Dolidze is a “tougher matchup” for Anthony Smith at UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks Anthony Smith has a taller mountain to climb after a last-second opponent switch ahead of UFC 303.