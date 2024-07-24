Belal Muhammad details recent run-in with Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 304: “He looked like he was afraid”

By Harry Kettle - July 24, 2024

Belal Muhammad has provided details on a run-in he had with Leon Edwards heading into UFC 304.

Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad, UFC 304

This weekend, Belal Muhammad faces the biggest fight of his career. He will challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship in the main event of UFC 304. In doing so, he will be stepping into enemy territory – but he doesn’t appear to be afraid of the challenge.

He’s widely considered to be the underdog in this encounter. Alas, even with that being the case, he’s showing no signs of slowing down as he continues his trash talk en-route to Saturday night.

In a recent interview, Muhammad opened up on an alleged run-in he had with ‘Rocky’ during fight week.

Muhammad makes Edwards claim

“I just saw him right now in the elevator. He looked like he was afraid,” said Muhammad, adding that he was only with one other person. “Him and his brother and his coach, they all looked like cowards. His coach was trying to talk a little bit of trash, so I’m hoping that his coach is at the press conference, because I know Leon’s not gonna be able to talk.”

“I was already on,” Muhammad said. “He wouldn’t be confident enough to stay in the elevator if my group was walking in. He would walk out. For me, we stayed on. They thought they were gonna be cooler or try to be tougher, but I smelled fear. …

“Leon didn’t say a word. His coach was talking, but he just has a weird, stupid accent, and he kind of sounds like he has autism or he’s slow. I don’t know what he was saying, but he didn’t sound smart at all.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe Belal? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

