Belal Muhammad details recent run-in with Leon Edwards ahead of UFC 304: “He looked like he was afraid”

Belal Muhammad has provided details on a run-in he had with Leon Edwards heading into UFC 304.

This weekend, Belal Muhammad faces the biggest fight of his career. He will challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship in the main event of UFC 304. In doing so, he will be stepping into enemy territory – but he doesn’t appear to be afraid of the challenge.

He’s widely considered to be the underdog in this encounter. Alas, even with that being the case, he’s showing no signs of slowing down as he continues his trash talk en-route to Saturday night.

In a recent interview, Muhammad opened up on an alleged run-in he had with ‘Rocky’ during fight week.