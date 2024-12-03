Ian Machado Garry unleashes brutal rant on Kamaru Usman: ‘Where it matters between the legs, he’s a little man’

Ian Machado Garry has some harsh words for Kamaru Usman. Usman has been trolled by fans online with ducking accusations. “The Nigerian Nightmare” explained that he decided against fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 due to not having a full camp to prepare. Some have continued to lambast the former UFC welterweight champion. Now, Garry is piling on with a rant of his own. RELATED: IAN MACHADO GARRY SLAMS ‘ABSOLUTE COWARD’ COLBY COVINGTON FOR ACCEPTING JOAQUIN BUCKLEY FIGHT AT UFC TAMPA

Ian Machado Garry Gets Ugly With Kamaru Usman

Ian Machado Garry recently appeared on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” and he claimed that Kamaru Usman ducked him shortly after Colby Covington avoided a fight. The Irishman didn’t have any kind words for Usman (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Usman has a big chest and little balls,” Garry said. “He looks good – he’s got a big chest. He plays the part. But where it matters between the legs, he’s a little man. That’s my outlook on it. Him and Colby, they’re older, they’ve been through the division, they’ve fought guys. Now, they’re getting to the end of their careers. They want to choose the better-stylistic matchup.

“I guarantee this: Usman is going to try and push for a fight with Jack Della Maddalena because he’s seen how easy it was for Gilbert Burns to take him down. If I were in Usman’s shoes, why would I want to fight the guy who is long, rangy, difficult to deal with, when I could fight the guy who I watched two people back-to-back be able to take him down quite easy.”

Garry will be facing Shavkat Rakhmonov in the co-main event of UFC 310 this Saturday night. Rakhmonov was going to challenge Belal Muhammad for the 170-pound gold, but he’ll have to settle for another five-round tilt after the champion suffered a foot infection.

