Ian Machado Garry unleashes brutal rant on Kamaru Usman: ‘Where it matters between the legs, he’s a little man’

By Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2024

Ian Machado Garry has some harsh words for Kamaru Usman.

Ian Machado Garry Kamaru Usman

Usman has been trolled by fans online with ducking accusations. “The Nigerian Nightmare” explained that he decided against fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 due to not having a full camp to prepare. Some have continued to lambast the former UFC welterweight champion.

Now, Garry is piling on with a rant of his own.

RELATED: IAN MACHADO GARRY SLAMS ‘ABSOLUTE COWARD’ COLBY COVINGTON FOR ACCEPTING JOAQUIN BUCKLEY FIGHT AT UFC TAMPA

Ian Machado Garry Gets Ugly With Kamaru Usman

Ian Machado Garry recently appeared on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” and he claimed that Kamaru Usman ducked him shortly after Colby Covington avoided a fight. The Irishman didn’t have any kind words for Usman (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Usman has a big chest and little balls,” Garry said. “He looks good – he’s got a big chest. He plays the part. But where it matters between the legs, he’s a little man. That’s my outlook on it. Him and Colby, they’re older, they’ve been through the division, they’ve fought guys. Now, they’re getting to the end of their careers. They want to choose the better-stylistic matchup.

“I guarantee this: Usman is going to try and push for a fight with Jack Della Maddalena because he’s seen how easy it was for Gilbert Burns to take him down. If I were in Usman’s shoes, why would I want to fight the guy who is long, rangy, difficult to deal with, when I could fight the guy who I watched two people back-to-back be able to take him down quite easy.”

Garry will be facing Shavkat Rakhmonov in the co-main event of UFC 310 this Saturday night. Rakhmonov was going to challenge Belal Muhammad for the 170-pound gold, but he’ll have to settle for another five-round tilt after the champion suffered a foot infection.

BJPenn.com will have you covered throughout the UFC 310 pay-per-view, so keep it locked on our homepage.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ian Garry Kamaru Usman UFC

Related

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling is still confused by being put on UFC 310 prelims

Harry Kettle - December 3, 2024
Nick Diaz
UFC

Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller offers to help former rival Nick Diaz: “We had our beef or whatever since we were kids”

Harry Kettle - December 3, 2024

Jason Miller has offered to help former rival Nick Diaz in the midst of the latter’s recent struggles outside of the cage.

Ian Machado Garry and Colby Covington
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry slams 'absolute coward' Colby Covington for accepting Joaquin Buckley fight at UFC Tampa

Harry Kettle - December 3, 2024

Ian Machado Garry has hit out at Colby Covington for accepting a fight against Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa.

Igor Severino
UFC

Igor Severino books MMA return after serving suspension for biting opponent in UFC

Harry Kettle - December 3, 2024

Controversial former UFC fighter Igor Severino is set to make his mixed martial arts return after a nine-month suspension due to biting.

Jorge Masvidal
UFC

Jorge Masvidal reveals his UFC return is set for April in Miami: "I will be back!"

Josh Evanoff - December 2, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal intends to return to the octagon in April.

Ian Machado Garry

Ian Machado Garry discusses hopes for double champion status ahead of UFC 310 return: "I'm not afraid of any man"

Josh Evanoff - December 2, 2024
Joe Rogan, Mike Rowe, Sean Strickland, UFC
Sean Strickland

Joe Rogan shares examples of "artistic" fighters in boxing and MMA: "If you watch it, it’s beautiful"

BJ Penn Staff - December 2, 2024

Like many fight fans, Joe Rogan believes there is real artistry in the martial arts.

Jon Jones Ciryl Gane
UFC

Ciryl Gane opens up on infamous UFC 285 loss to Jon Jones: 'I don't recognize myself there'

Fernando Quiles - December 2, 2024

Ciryl Gane has taken a moment to reflect on his infamous title fight with Jon Jones.

Jim Miller Donald Cerrone
Jim Miller

Jim Miller not a fan of Donald Cerrone's comeback plans following admitted steroid use: 'I'm not super into it'

Fernando Quiles - December 2, 2024

Jim Miller isn’t keen on the idea of Donald Cerrone returning to MMA competition after cycling off steroids.

Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman goes off on fans claiming he ducked Shavkat Rakhmonov: 'Shut your mouth'

Fernando Quiles - December 2, 2024

Kamaru Usman is not happy with those saying he ducked a UFC 310 matchup with Shavkat Rakhmonov.