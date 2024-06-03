Kamaru Usman becomes the latest to welcome “Fantastic fight” against Dustin Poirier after UFC 302

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is open to a potential clash with Dustin Poirier if Poirier decides not to retire just yet.

Poirier fell short against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 on Saturday in Newark. His third lineal UFC title shot didn’t result in a gold belt, but it was an impressive showing from the star fighter nevertheless.

Poirier hinted in his post-fight Octagon interview and media availability that he’s leaning towards retirement. He explained that he didn’t want to fight for the sake of it, and a big name would have to entice him to another comeback bout.

Usman, who hasn’t fought since a short-notice middleweight bout against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294, is willing to meet Poirier at 170lbs.