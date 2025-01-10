Mel Gibson explains why he feels sorry for UFC fighters

Hollywood legend Mel Gibson has explained why he feels sorry for UFC fighters despite being a big fan of mixed martial arts.

Over the course of the last ten years, mixed martial arts has really hit the mainstream. Yes, it was a big deal before that, but it feels like it’s starting to be recognized as an established part of the sporting calendar. It has fans from every corner of the planet, and it also has a lot of supporters within the world of Hollywood.

RELATED: PHOTO | Anthony Pettis Sits Cageside With Legend Mel Gibson

That includes Mel Gibson. For many, he’s known purely as a famous movie star who has done some incredible work over the years. As it turns out, though, he’s also a pretty big fan of MMA, as he confirmed during a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience.

In addition to that, Gibson also spoke candidly about some of the struggles he has with watching combat sports – and MMA in particular.