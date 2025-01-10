Mel Gibson explains why he feels sorry for UFC fighters

By Harry Kettle - January 10, 2025

Hollywood legend Mel Gibson has explained why he feels sorry for UFC fighters despite being a big fan of mixed martial arts.

Mel Gibson

Over the course of the last ten years, mixed martial arts has really hit the mainstream. Yes, it was a big deal before that, but it feels like it’s starting to be recognized as an established part of the sporting calendar. It has fans from every corner of the planet, and it also has a lot of supporters within the world of Hollywood.

That includes Mel Gibson. For many, he’s known purely as a famous movie star who has done some incredible work over the years. As it turns out, though, he’s also a pretty big fan of MMA, as he confirmed during a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience.

In addition to that, Gibson also spoke candidly about some of the struggles he has with watching combat sports – and MMA in particular.

Gibson reveals UFC issue

“I’m addicted to the UFC, I love it. But I know that these guys are…I feel kind of sorry for them,” Gibson said. “I knew one of the guys fairly well, and usually I’m pretty immune to [nausea]. He was fighting Alexander Volkanovski and it was Brian Ortega, and he was getting his a** handed to him. He almost got him a couple of times.

“But because I knew Brian, it was like my son was in there. I almost started crying, and it got to me, ‘I should probably feel like this about all these guys but I don’t know them as well.’”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What do you make of what Mel Gibson had to say regarding watching MMA fighters compete? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

