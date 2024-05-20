Daniel Cormier criticizes Colby Covington: “It seems like he’s unwilling to fight Ian Garry”

Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe Colby Covington realizes he can’t call the shots. Covington appears to be further away from the UFC Welterweight Championship picture than fans are used to seeing. Don’t tell that to “Chaos” however, who feels a foot injury is to blame for his shortcoming against Leon Edwards for the 170-pound gold back in late 2023. Covington recently appeared on “Submission Radio” and shared his belief that Belal Muhammad, who is challenging Edwards for the welterweight gold at UFC 304, was “squatting on his ranking.” Now, Cormier is taking issue with Colby trying to downplay Belal as the rightful 170-pound title challenger. RELATED: COLBY COVINGTON EXPLAINS WHY BELAL MUHAMMAD IS AN “EASY FIGHT” FOR HIM

Daniel Cormier Thinks Colby Covington Lacks Situational Awareness

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier discussed Colby Covington’s comments on Belal Muhammad as well as his perceived reluctancy to fight Ian Machado Garry (via MMAJunkie).

“Colby Covington said that he feels like Belal Muhammad is sitting on his ranking and doesn’t deserve a title fight,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “I love Colby. I think Colby’s cool. I think he’s a good dude. I think he’s fine. But come on, Colby. Come on, brother. Colby can’t say or try to determine who gets a title fight right now because of the way he lost to Leon Edwards and the way he fought. It seems like he’s unwilling to fight Ian Garry.

“I think he should maybe step back and just not really say much at all until another fight comes his way. I don’t know what the hesitance is to fighting Ian Garry for Colby Covington. I don’t know if he just doesn’t want to fight back in the rankings. But I think he needs to recognize that in this situation, that’s kind of what he’s going to get right now because of the way that he lost that last fight. He didn’t fight well.”

Many have been calling for Covington to be more active if he wishes to remain relevant in the welterweight division. Since 2020, Covington has only had one fight per year. Whether or not “Chaos” vs. Garry will happen anytime soon remains to be seen.

