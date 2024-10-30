Brandon Moreno set to receive custom shorts for UFC Edmonton return
Brandon Moreno will wear a great pair of custom fight shorts this weekend for his big return at UFC Edmonton.
Over the course of the last four years, Brandon Moreno has become a star in mixed martial arts. One of the big reasons for that, of course, was his four-fight series against Deiveson Figueiredo. With that being said, he also has an infectious personality to run alongside an incredibly fun and entertaining fight style that the masses enjoy.
Unfortunately, in his last two outings, he’s been subjected to split decision defeats against Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval. Since then, the 30-year-old has been waiting for his opportunity to bounce back. This weekend at UFC Edmonton, that opportunity arrives when he takes on Amir Albazi in the main event.
As we’ve seen lately, some of the biggest fighters on the card have been receiving custom fight shorts. Now, that includes Brandon Moreno.
Brandon Moreno's custom shorts for his fight this weekend are FIRE 🔥🇲🇽
Moreno set for a fresh start
It’s safe to say that these are shorts befitting a top contender. Yes, it’s been a while since we’ve seen Moreno competing at his very best, but he has a real opportunity in front of him this weekend. He knows how valuable a main event slot can be and if he’s able to really put on a show, it may not be too long before we’re talking about him as a valid title challenger once again.
Either way, it still feels like he has a crazy amount of potential – which is wild to think for a former two-time world champion.
What do you believe is going to happen when Brandon Moreno makes his return to the Octagon this weekend? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
