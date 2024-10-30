Brandon Moreno set to receive custom shorts for UFC Edmonton return

Brandon Moreno will wear a great pair of custom fight shorts this weekend for his big return at UFC Edmonton.

Over the course of the last four years, Brandon Moreno has become a star in mixed martial arts. One of the big reasons for that, of course, was his four-fight series against Deiveson Figueiredo. With that being said, he also has an infectious personality to run alongside an incredibly fun and entertaining fight style that the masses enjoy.

RELATED: Brandon Moreno praises fellow flyweight Demetrious Johnson after retirement announcement: “Legend of the sport”

Unfortunately, in his last two outings, he’s been subjected to split decision defeats against Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval. Since then, the 30-year-old has been waiting for his opportunity to bounce back. This weekend at UFC Edmonton, that opportunity arrives when he takes on Amir Albazi in the main event.

As we’ve seen lately, some of the biggest fighters on the card have been receiving custom fight shorts. Now, that includes Brandon Moreno.