Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad get heated in latest social media exchange: “You were protected by UFC”

UFC welterweight’s Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad got heated in their latest social media exchange.

The newly crowned UFC welterweight champion, Belal Muhammad (24-3 MMA) is still riding high after defeating and dethroning Leon Edwards (22-4 MMA) by unanimous decision at UFC 304.

As for who ‘Remember the Name’ will fight in his first title defense, there are options and Muhammad shared with ‘TMZ’ the following:

“There’s also Usman right there as well (besides Rakhmonov). I know he’s on a losing streak, but legacy-wise, he was the guy that Dana White said is better than all the other champions. Dana White said he’s better than GSP (Georges St-Pierre). So for me, it’s like, he looked good in the Khamzat fight, and he took that fight on a couple days’ notice.”

“I’m ready to go against whoever Dana White and them pick for me. I wanna be that champion that fought everybody.”

Former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman (20-4 MMA) who indeed has suffered 3 consecutive losses in the cage, and has been chirping at Muhammad a bit, took to ‘X‘ with the following comment:

“Alright, enough of the nice guy. You were never chasing me bum. You were barely in (the UFC) rankings when I dominated the division. FYI, I have a win over Leon (Edwards) son.”

Muhammad took no time in responding to ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’, even making it personal saying:

Dominated the division ? 😂😂 u beat masvidal twice and went to cardio kickboxing war with colby twice (colby sucks). u were protected by ufc.. now u can barely walk… your podcast sucks ..and ur part in black panther sucked https://t.co/59uxFb8FMX — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 8, 2024

“Dominated the division? You beat (Jorge) Masvidal twice and went to a cardio kickboxing war with Colby (Covington) twice (Colby sucks). You were protected by the UFC. Now you can barely walk. Your podcast sucks and your part in the Black Panther (movie) sucked.”

As of this writing, the 37-year-old Usman has yet to respond to Muhammad.

Would you like to see Kamaru Usman vs. Belal Muhammad in a title bout should the UFC choose to make it happen?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!