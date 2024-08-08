Israel Adesanya plans to send fans a reminder in UFC 305 title fight with Dricus Du Plessis: “I am still that dude”

By Susan Cox - August 8, 2024

Israel Adesanya is planning to send fans a reminder when he meets Dricus Du Plessis in a title fight at UFC 305.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya

UFC 305 will take place on Saturday, August 17th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Headlining the event is the much-anticipated middleweight title fight between current champion Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) and former two-time champion Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA).

Du Plessis will be making his first title defense when he gets in the Octagon with Adesanya.

Adesanya made the decision to step away from MMA after losing the middleweight title to Sean Strickland (29-6 MMA) at UFC 293 in September of 2023. Now the 35-year-old is healed and ready to reclaim the title at UFC 305.

In an interview with ‘MMA Junkie‘, Israel Adesanya shared how he’s looking forward to being back in action:

“I missed it – I definitely missed it. I f**king missed it. I missed this sh*t. That’s really all I care about. Everything else is stupid. This is silly. The fights already sold but we have to go on this media sh*t. We have to do another press conference. I guess that’s to hype the fight up even more. Then the faceoff. Then the weigh-ins, then the faceoff. It’s like, it’s all f**king stupid to me. I want to go in there and beat this c*nt up. So that’s the exciting thing for me, and I’m going to do that. But again, it’s just patience. And I’m a patient motherf**ker.”

Continuing ‘The Last Stylebender’ said:

“(I knew it was time to come back) when I was healed from my injuries that I was nursing. Once those things were all cleared by the doctors, and I could train again – I gradually got back to the game.”

Concluding, Israel Adesanya shared that he’s going to prove to himself and remind his fans that he is ‘still that dude’:

“At the moment what is fuelling me is pretty much just showing myself off. I am an entertainer. I am a performer. I am a guy that goes in and gets the job done. When I don’t do that, it irks me. The last outing for me wasn’t really me, so I just want to go off and show who I am. Not really to anyone. Just prove to myself that I am still that dude. And I know that I am. I trust me.”

Are you looking forward to seeing Du Plessis vs. Adesanya on November 17th at UFC 305?

Do you believe Adesanya can re-claim the middleweight title for the third time?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

