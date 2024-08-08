Former ONE Championship star Angela Lee reveals that she considered UFC move

Lee to UFC?

“I think if you ask any fighter, any champion, they wanna go out and test themselves,” Lee told Demetrious Johnson. “That’s what it means to be a fighter. You’re always looking for the next challenge. If you ask any of them, yes, 100 percent, they would love to go and fight the best of the best and really find out who was No. 1.

“It’s come across my mind multiple times, of course, seeing the top-level fighters in other organizations,” she continued. “Looking back now, it’s really hard because when you’re in the organization, especially at the top, it’s such a scary thing to go out and jump ship or try.”

She went on to explain why she decided to walk away and retire.

“I told myself, I love it, I love it, I love it, for so long,” Lee said. “After a while, I wasn’t really honest with myself about like, ‘Hey, I think I might be getting burnt out. Hey, this is not really fun anymore. I want a break.’ But I didn’t know how to or … I did voice it up to my team and my family, but there was some disagreement about, ‘Hey, this is not really the time to do that and this and that.’”

Quotes via MMA Mania

