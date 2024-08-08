Former ONE Championship star Angela Lee reveals that she considered UFC move

By Harry Kettle - August 8, 2024

Former ONE Championship fighter Angela Lee has revealed that she once considered a move to the UFC.

Angela Lee

As we know, the Lee family has achieved some great things in ONE Championship. From Angela to Christian to Victoria, it’s been quite the rollercoaster ride. Unfortunately, tragedy struck in late 2022 when Victoria passed away.

RELATED: Angela Lee explains decision to retire at ONE Fight Night 14: “I was not in a place to put myself in the cage”

Just under a year later, Angela Lee opted to walk away from the sport of mixed martial arts. Ever since then, she’s been focusing on other ventures.

In a recent interview, the 28-year-old actually revealed that there was a point in time where she contemplated a move to the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Lee to UFC?

“I think if you ask any fighter, any champion, they wanna go out and test themselves,” Lee told Demetrious Johnson. “That’s what it means to be a fighter. You’re always looking for the next challenge. If you ask any of them, yes, 100 percent, they would love to go and fight the best of the best and really find out who was No. 1.

“It’s come across my mind multiple times, of course, seeing the top-level fighters in other organizations,” she continued. “Looking back now, it’s really hard because when you’re in the organization, especially at the top, it’s such a scary thing to go out and jump ship or try.”

She went on to explain why she decided to walk away and retire.

“I told myself, I love it, I love it, I love it, for so long,” Lee said. “After a while, I wasn’t really honest with myself about like, ‘Hey, I think I might be getting burnt out. Hey, this is not really fun anymore. I want a break.’ But I didn’t know how to or … I did voice it up to my team and my family, but there was some disagreement about, ‘Hey, this is not really the time to do that and this and that.’”

Quotes via MMA Mania

What’s your favorite moment from the career of Angela Lee? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Angela Lee ONE Championship UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Ben Askren can't understand why Conor McGregor hates Khabib Nurmagomedov so much

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2024
Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka declares he is "training everywhere" in preparation for UFC return

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2024

UFC star Jiri Prochazka has provided an update on his training as he gears up for a potential return to the cage.

Muhammad Mokaev
Muhammad Mokaev

Chael Sonnen believes Muhammad Mokaev should be re-signed by UFC

Harry Kettle - August 8, 2024

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Muhammad Mokaev is doing all the right things to be re-signed by the UFC.

Jarred Brooks
ONE Championship

Jarred Brooks fires shots at Joshua Pacio, Demetrious Johnson after interim world title win

BJPENN.COM Staff - August 7, 2024

Jarred Brooks wasted no time focusing his attention on a shortlist of elite targets. 

Damon Jackson
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Damon Jackson says he's been "wrestling heavy" for Chepe Mariscal fight: "I'm going to get it to the ground"

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2024

Damon Jackson isn’t shying away from his game plan at UFC Vegas 95 on Saturday.

Conor McGregor, Urijah Faber

Urijah Faber believes Conor McGregor will fight again, shares prediction for potential Michael Chandler fight

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2024
Aljamain Sterling, Muhammad Mokaev
Muhammad Mokaev

Aljamain Sterling defends Muhammad Mokaev after UFC release: "I think it's f***ed up"

Curtis Calhoun - August 7, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling thinks the promotion made a significant error in releasing Muhammad Mokaev.

Canelo Alvarez, Conor McGregor
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez issues cold response to Conor McGregor's taunts over contract demands

Curtis Calhoun - August 7, 2024

Boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez has responded to Conor McGregor’s recent social media tirade aimed at his big contract demands.

Belal Muhammad
UFC

Belal Muhammad is already targeting double-champion status after UFC 304 title win: "I've got maybe two fights left"

Josh Evanoff - August 7, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad believes that his time is ticking at 170 pounds.

Robert Whittaker, Khamzat Chimaev
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker reveals he contacted the UFC to re-book Khamzat Chimaev fight: "Just make sure he turns up"

Josh Evanoff - August 7, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker wants to derail Khamzat Chimaev’s hype train.