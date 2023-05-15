Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman responds to callout from Khamzat Chimaev: “LFG!”

Kamaru Usman has issued his response to a recent callout from Khamzat Chimaev as talk of a fight between them grows.

Following his two defeats to Leon Edwards, many have wondered what’s next for Kamaru Usman. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is eager to try and climb back to the top, but he’ll have to work incredibly hard to get there.

Someone who has been frequently associated with him and a potential fight is Khamzat Chimaev. We haven’t seen ‘Borz’ since last September, with many also wondering what the future holds for him.

Whether it be at welterweight or middleweight, this is certainly the kind of contest that will have fans salivating.

Now, as per the following exchange, it definitely seems as if plans are in motion to make it happen.

Chimaev implies that there’s a lot of money to be made in a fight between them, with Kamaru having a very simple reply: “let’s f***ing go”.