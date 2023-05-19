search

Brendan Schaub questions if Francis Ngannou signing is a great deal for the PFL: “History would say no”

By Harry Kettle - May 19, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub has called Francis Ngannou’s PFL deal into question after it was announced earlier this week.

Francis Ngannou

As most of us know, Francis Ngannou has officially signed with PFL. While some of the reactions from fans were mixed, a lot of fighters came out to voice their support for ‘The Predator’. In addition to fighting for PFL, he’ll also be allowed to venture into the boxing ring.

RELATED: PRO FIGHTERS REACT TO FRANCIS NGANNOU’S NEW CONTRACT WITH PFL

It’s a deal that could shake the very foundation of mixed martial arts as we know it. Still, even with it being such a big moment, there are always going to be those who have doubts.

That includes Brendan Schaub. In a recent reaction video, he let the world know what he thought about Ngannou’s switch.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brendan Schaub (@brendanschaub)

“It’s a long time coming,” Schaub said on Instagram. “Shoutout to Francis Ngannou. He said what he was gonna do, he set out to what he was gonna do, he got a lot of hate, a lot of pushback. His agent Marquel [Martin] and him got it done. Don’t forget Marquel. He was a big advocate in getting Francis to kind of go on this path that hasn’t been done before. Shoutouts to them, Francis, Marquel, the PFL for taking a chance on Francis.

“All of it’s all good. Biggest contract, guarantees his opponents $2 million, he gets a portion of the gate, pay-per-view percentage, guaranteed money, it’s completely game-changing for the sport of MMA. It’s huge. It’s massive. This is all good.

Schaub questions Ngannou

“My question is not with Francis, we know Francis got a great deal, so hats off to Francis,” he continued. “The question is, is it a great deal for the PFL? History would say no. The leagues that throw all this money at the fighters, Affliction, other leagues, they’re not around anymore. I don’t know if you can sustain a business model giving Francis all this money, all this power. I don’t know if it’s capable, I hope it is, I hope it works out. It would change the game forever.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Do you agree with Brendan Schaub? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Brendan Schaub Francis Ngannou Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Francis Ngannou Israel Adesanya

UFC champion Israel Adesanya weighs in on Francis Ngannou signing with PFL: “It creates a big ripple in the game”

Harry Kettle - May 19, 2023
Boxing News

Eddie Hearn explains why Anthony Joshua is not interested in doing “something a little bit gimmicky” by fighting Francis Ngannou

Harry Kettle - May 19, 2023

Eddie Hearn has explained why Anthony Joshua isn’t interested in a boxing match against Francis Ngannou right now. Earlier this week, it was announced that Francis Ngannou had signed a blockbuster deal with PFL. However, […]

Tyson Fury, Francis Ngannou, Boxing, UFC
Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou offers to box Tyson Fury after 'The Gpysy King' blasts proposed next opponents

Josh Evanoff - May 18, 2023

\"LET\'S MAKE IT OFFICIAL\"

Ben Askren
Francis Ngannou

Ben Askren calls out Jon Jones after recent Francis Ngannou remarks

Lewis Simpson - May 18, 2023

Ben Askren has an issue with the UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones following his recent remarks directed at Francis Ngannou. Following the announcement that Ngannou would sign a record-breaking deal with the PFL, Jones quickly […]

Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Former WBO middleweight and super-middleweight champion says Francis Ngannou is an “ignorant wanker” for thinking he can compete with boxing’s top heavyweights

Fernando Quiles - May 18, 2023

\"Ignorant Wanker\"

Francis Ngannou admits he will always regret not getting to fight 'GOAT' Jon Jones

Josh Evanoff - May 17, 2023
Jake Paul

Jake Paul pitches PFL vs. UFC card featuring Francis Ngannou after massive signing

Josh Evanoff - May 17, 2023

PFL’s Jake Paul has sent a challenge to the UFC after the promotion’s signing of Francis Ngannou. Earlier this week, ‘The Predator’ ended his lengthy free agency period. Ngannou famously left the UFC in January, […]

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC
Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier applauds Francis Ngannou for “setting a new standard” in the free-agent market

Susan Cox - May 17, 2023

Daniel Cormier is applauding Francis Ngannou for ‘setting a new standard’ in the free-agent market. Ngannou  (17-3 MMA) left the UFC in January of this year after being unable to come to a contract agreement […]

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou opens up on previous negotiations with Chatri Sityodtong of ONE Championship: “This guy’s a performer”

Susan Cox - May 17, 2023

Francis Ngannou is opening up about previous negotiations with Chatri Sityodtong of ONE Championship. It was just yesterday, Tuesday, May 16th, that it became public that Francis Ngannou had signed with the Professional Fighters League […]

Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Pro Fighters react to Francis Ngannou’s new contract with PFL: “Congrats on the biggest deal in MMA history”

Harry Kettle - May 17, 2023

A parade of fighters have given their thoughts on the news that Francis Ngannou has opted to sign a deal with the PFL. Earlier this week, it was announced that Francis Ngannou had signed a […]