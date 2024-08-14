Israel Adesanya frustrated by the UFC’s attempt to erase Francis Ngannou from their history: “It’s silly!”

It appears that former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is unhappy with the UFC’s erasure of Francis Ngannou.

‘The Last Stylebender’ is set to return to the octagon this Saturday in the main event of UFC 305. Back for the first time since a loss to Sean Strickland a year ago, Israel Adesanya will face Dricus du Plessis. For his part, ‘Stillknocks’ won the title from ‘Tarzan’ earlier this year by split decision.

There’s no doubt that Francis Ngannou will be cheering on Israel Adesanya this Saturday. The former UFC heavyweight champion remains close with the middleweight, despite leaving the Dana White-led company last year. Since Ngannou’s exit from the promotion, things haven’t exactly been cordial between the two sides.

In the last year or so, Dana White has slammed the PFL heavyweight on several occasions. However, some fans have noticed some weird inconsistencies on the UFC’s own broadcast, when it comes to Francis Ngannou. Earlier this year, they incorrectly labeled Tafon Nchukwi as the company’s first and only Cameroonian fighter on a broadcast and online.

Israel Adesanya upset with Francis Ngannou being “erased” from UFC history

Earlier this week, fans noticed that a comment Israel Adesanya made about Francis Ngannou was edited out of the UFC 305 embedded series. It seems that ‘The Last Stylebender’ has noticed the company’s odd behavior as well. Speaking in a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Adesanya stuck up for the former heavyweight champion.

“I will support them as well, and also, you could never erase Francis’s history from the UFC.” Israel Adesanya stated in the interview. “I’ll say that. It’s part of history, we need to fix that. I don’t like that, I don’t like that we’re just trying to cut out a really important part of history.”

He continued, “It’s silly. It’s really silly. But we’ll fix that, that’s for later on. We will fix that.”

