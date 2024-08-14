Israel Adesanya frustrated by the UFC’s attempt to erase Francis Ngannou from their history: “It’s silly!”

By Josh Evanoff - August 14, 2024

It appears that former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is unhappy with the UFC’s erasure of Francis Ngannou.

Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou

‘The Last Stylebender’ is set to return to the octagon this Saturday in the main event of UFC 305. Back for the first time since a loss to Sean Strickland a year ago, Israel Adesanya will face Dricus du Plessis. For his part, ‘Stillknocks’ won the title from ‘Tarzan’ earlier this year by split decision.

There’s no doubt that Francis Ngannou will be cheering on Israel Adesanya this Saturday. The former UFC heavyweight champion remains close with the middleweight, despite leaving the Dana White-led company last year. Since Ngannou’s exit from the promotion, things haven’t exactly been cordial between the two sides.

In the last year or so, Dana White has slammed the PFL heavyweight on several occasions. However, some fans have noticed some weird inconsistencies on the UFC’s own broadcast, when it comes to Francis Ngannou. Earlier this year, they incorrectly labeled Tafon Nchukwi as the company’s first and only Cameroonian fighter on a broadcast and online.

RELATED: DANA WHITE VOWS TO BRING UFC TO SOUTH AFRICA IF DRICUS DU PLESSIS DEFEATS ISRAEL ADESANYA: “OBVIOUSLY WE’LL DO IT”

Israel Adesanya upset with Francis Ngannou being “erased” from UFC history

Earlier this week, fans noticed that a comment Israel Adesanya made about Francis Ngannou was edited out of the UFC 305 embedded series. It seems that ‘The Last Stylebender’ has noticed the company’s odd behavior as well. Speaking in a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Adesanya stuck up for the former heavyweight champion.

“I will support them as well, and also, you could never erase Francis’s history from the UFC.” Israel Adesanya stated in the interview. “I’ll say that. It’s part of history, we need to fix that. I don’t like that, I don’t like that we’re just trying to cut out a really important part of history.”

He continued, “It’s silly. It’s really silly. But we’ll fix that, that’s for later on. We will fix that.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC middleweight champion? Do you agree with Israel Adesanya’s comments about Francis Ngannou?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Dana White vows to bring UFC to South Africa if Dricus du Plessis defeats Israel Adesanya: "Obviously we'll do it"

Josh Evanoff - August 14, 2024
ConorMcGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reacts to Conor McGregor's UFC return being delayed: "The sport will move on and thrive without you"

Josh Evanoff - August 14, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is seemingly moving on from Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul, Alex Pereira
Dana White

Dana White completely shoots down Alex Pereira vs. Jake Paul boxing match: "He calls people out for attention"

Josh Evanoff - August 14, 2024

It’s safe to say that Dana White won’t be allowing UFC champion Alex Pereira to face Jake Paul.

Sean Strickland, Tiki Ghosn, Dana White
UFC

Sean Strickland accuses MMA manager Tiki Ghosn of misconduct with multiple women: “Worse than I thought”

Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is going to bat for victims of alleged misconduct by well-renowned MMA manager Tiki Ghosn.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya puts Alex Pereira's fans on blast: "They're still coping"

Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has no remaining bad blood with Alex Pereira, but his fans are another story entirely.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessia

UFC 305 | Pro fighters make their picks for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight

Cole Shelton - August 14, 2024
Chael Sonnen, Dricus Du Plessis Sean Strickland
Dricus du Plessis

Chael Sonnen cautions Dricus Du Plessis ahead of UFC 305 title fight with Israel Adesanya: “He does his finest work when it’s personal”

Susan Cox - August 14, 2024

Chael Sonnen is cautioning Dricus Du Plessis ahead of his UFC 305 title fight with Israel Adesanya.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis responds to bizarre Israel Adesanya tweet comparing male genitalia

Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis raised his eyebrows at Israel Adesanya’s questionable pre-fight mental warfare.

Dan Hooker, Israel Adesanya, UFC 305, UFC
Israel Adesanya

Dan Hooker claims Israel Adesanya is finally in good health after carrying “terrible injuries” for years: “Dricus is in for a rude awakening”

Susan Cox - August 14, 2024

Dan Hooker is claiming that Israel Adesanya is finally in good health after carrying ‘terrible injuries’ for years.

Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland reacts to Dana White’s news that he will be fighting the winner of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya: “To war!”

Susan Cox - August 14, 2024

Sean Strickland is reacting to Dana White’s news that he will be fighting the winner of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya.