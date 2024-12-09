ONE Championship returns to Qatar for ONE 171 in February 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 8, 2024

ONE Championship has announced that it will return to the Middle East in 2025.   

Anatoly Malykhin

The promotion will head back to Lusail Sports Arena for ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, February 20, 2025, along with many of ONE’s biggest stars.  

The news comes following the success of ONE 166: Qatar this past March, which saw Anatoly Malykhin make history as a three-weight ONE MMA World Champion in the evening’s main event. There, he knocked out Reinier de Ridder to claim the middleweight strap.  

With the return date set, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong promises another night of unforgettable combat sports action when the biggest names return to the Middle East.  

“After a successful event in Qatar last March, ONE Championship will return to Lusail Sports Arena in early 2025 for another showcase of the world’s best martial arts talent,” Sityodtong said.  

“We’re putting together another explosive card that fans will not want to miss, featuring our elite World Champion athletes across all of our martial arts disciplines. We can’t wait to ignite Qatar with hope, strength, dreams, and inspiration once again.  

“I would like to personally thank Visit Qatar and Media City Qatar for giving us another opportunity to make history.” 

Fans interested in purchasing early bird tickets can sign up for exclusive access at visit.onefc.com/one171. 

Who can fans expect to see headline ONE 171?

ONE Championship’s huge return to the Middle East this coming February will no doubt feature some of the promotion’s biggest and best names. Many stars are already booked for December and January bouts, but that shouldn’t be an issue. 

ONE 171 could see the return of two-weight ONE MMA World Champion Anatoly Malykhin, as he looks to reclaim the heavyweight gold from newly minted kingpin “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane. 

The pair have both referred to February and March as possible timelines should an immediate rematch be in the works, and fans would certainly love to see the pair settle the score once and for all. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Marcelo Garcia

Marcelo Garcia to face Japanese grappler Masakazu Imanari at ONE 170

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 8, 2024
Danielle Kelly
ONE Championship

Danielle Kelly has different game plan ready for Mayssa Bastos ahead of ONE Fight Night 26 rematch 

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 6, 2024

In any sporting outlet, the biggest obstacle that fighters must overcome is often their own minds. Former ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling World Champion Danielle Kelly knows this to be true.  

Christian Lee
ONE Championship

Christian Lee honors late sister Victoria with Prodigy Training Center 

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 5, 2024

Two-weight ONE MMA World Champion Christian Lee will represent his newly founded Prodigy Training Center when he returns to action for the first time in two years at ONE Fight Night 26. He created the gym to honor the memory of his late sister Victoria Lee.  

Rui Botelho
ONE Championship

Rui Botelho promises to walk through Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 26 

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 4, 2024

Portuguese striking star Rui Botelho has been in ONE Championship since 2018, but in the past year, the Dinamite Team product has showcased a second coming.  

Mayssa Bastos
ONE Championship

Mayssa Bastos predicts submission finish of Danielle Kelly at ONE Fight Night 26 

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 4, 2024

ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mayssa Bastos wants to double down on her position as the division’s queen. And she believes the best way to do so is to submit Danielle Kelly at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov. 

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai

Kongthoranee anticipates firefight with Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 26 

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 3, 2024
Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali vs. Johan Estupinan booked for ONE 170 

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 2, 2024

ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II continues to evolve, and a monumental Muay Thai firefight has been added to the billing. 

Danielle Kelly
ONE Championship

Danielle Kelly determined to reclaim grappling crown at ONE Fight Night 26 

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 30, 2024

Former ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling World Champion Danielle Kelly enters the biggest bout of her career next week, and she’s determined to leave Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium as queen once again.  

Shamil Gasanov
ONE Championship

Shamil Gasanov preparing for war with Halil Amir at ONE Fight Night 26

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 30, 2024

Fourth-ranked featherweight MMA star Shamil Gasanov is under no illusions when it comes to the test that awaits him at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov. 

Thongpoon PK Saenchai
ONE Championship

Thongpoon in do-or-die mode at ONE Fight Night 26: "My back is against the wall"   

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 29, 2024

Thongpoon PK Saenchai has always worn shades when he walks to the ring, stating that it’s because his future’s so bright. But after mixed results, the sun hasn’t been shining in his part of town, and the Thai striker is in do-or-die mode.  