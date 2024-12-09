ONE Championship returns to Qatar for ONE 171 in February 

ONE Championship has announced that it will return to the Middle East in 2025.

The promotion will head back to Lusail Sports Arena for ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, February 20, 2025, along with many of ONE’s biggest stars.

The news comes following the success of ONE 166: Qatar this past March, which saw Anatoly Malykhin make history as a three-weight ONE MMA World Champion in the evening’s main event. There, he knocked out Reinier de Ridder to claim the middleweight strap.

With the return date set, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong promises another night of unforgettable combat sports action when the biggest names return to the Middle East.

“After a successful event in Qatar last March, ONE Championship will return to Lusail Sports Arena in early 2025 for another showcase of the world’s best martial arts talent,” Sityodtong said.

“We’re putting together another explosive card that fans will not want to miss, featuring our elite World Champion athletes across all of our martial arts disciplines. We can’t wait to ignite Qatar with hope, strength, dreams, and inspiration once again.

“I would like to personally thank Visit Qatar and Media City Qatar for giving us another opportunity to make history.”

Fans interested in purchasing early bird tickets can sign up for exclusive access at visit.onefc.com/one171.