UFC 306: ‘O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili’ weigh-in results: Both title fights official

The two title fights scheduled for the UFC 306 card this weekend have now been made official following the early weigh-ins.

Before fight night, all 20 fighters stepped on the scale as Noche UFC comes at us this Saturday. There was even a weigh-in for Manon Fiorot. She is the backup option for the flyweight title fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Luckily, it doesn’t appear the 125-pound title fight is in danger at all, barring any unforeseen last-minute circumstances. The same can be said for the main event, as Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili appeared to have no issues tipping the scales for their bantamweight championship matchup.

RELATED: BELAL MUHAMMAD EXPLAINS WHY HE SWITCHED HIS PREDICTION FOR SEAN O’MALLEY VS. MERAB DVALISHVILI AT UFC 306: “IF YOU’D HAVE ASKED ME MAYBE A MONTH AGO..”