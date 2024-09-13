UFC 306: ‘O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili’ weigh-in results: Both title fights official

By Fernando Quiles - September 13, 2024

The two title fights scheduled for the UFC 306 card this weekend have now been made official following the early weigh-ins.

Sean O’Malley

Before fight night, all 20 fighters stepped on the scale as Noche UFC comes at us this Saturday. There was even a weigh-in for Manon Fiorot. She is the backup option for the flyweight title fight between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.

Luckily, it doesn’t appear the 125-pound title fight is in danger at all, barring any unforeseen last-minute circumstances. The same can be said for the main event, as Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili appeared to have no issues tipping the scales for their bantamweight championship matchup.

UFC 306 Weigh-In Results

Sean O’Malley clocked in at 135 pounds, while Merab Dvalisvili tipped the scales at 134 pounds. As for the women’s title fight, Alexa Grasso weighed in at 124 pounds, while Shevchenko’s weight was 125 pounds.

If Manon Fiorot is needed for the UFC Flyweight Championship matchup, she will be on standby as she weighed in at 124.5 pounds.

Here’s a look at the rest of the UFC 306 weigh-ins. Everyone has weighed in and there were no mishaps on the scale. All one has to hope for is that all fighters wake up tomorrow morning feeling rehydrated and ready to compete at peak levels.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Sean O’Malley (135) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (134)
  • Alexa Grasso (124) vs. Valentina Shevchenko (125)
  • Brian Ortega (146) vs. Diego Lopes (146)
  • Daniel Zellhuber (155) vs. Esteban Ribovics (155)
  • Ronaldo Rodriguez (125) vs. Ode Osbourne (125)

Prelims (ESPNews/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Irene Aldana (136) vs. Norma Dumont (136)
  • Ignacio Bahamondes (156) vs. Manuel Torres (156)
  • Yazmin Jauregui (115) vs. Ketlen Souza (115)
  • Edgar Chairez (125.5) vs. Joshua Van (125.5)

Early Prelim (ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET)

Raul Rosas Jr. (136) vs. Aoriqileng (136)

Backup Fighter

Manon Fiorot: (124.5)*

*- Manon Fiorot weighed in as a backup for the women’s flyweight title fight.

