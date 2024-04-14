Max Holloway expresses interest in rematching Conor McGregor following UFC 300: “McGregor likes to consider himself a BMF”

Max Holloway has confirmed his interest in a possible BMF title showdown with former foe Conor McGregor.

Last night, Max Holloway pulled off one of the biggest wins of his career. He knocked Justin Gaethje out cold, claiming the BMF title in the process. Now, as you can imagine, all eyes have turned to Max and what he’s going to do next.

He could go back down to featherweight and challenge Ilia Topuria for the featherweight crown. On the flip side, he could also try and pursue the lightweight championship. He has so many options, and it’s fascinating to consider what’s on the table.

Of course, there are some who want to focus on the BMF championship that he is now in possession of. In the post-fight press conference, ‘Blessed’ made it known that he wouldn’t be opposed to a rematch against Conor McGregor.

Holloway wants McGregor

“Conor McGregor considers himself a BMF. We got options.”

As we now know, Conor McGregor is set to return to the cage at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler. It’s a bout that has been a long time coming, and now, we finally have a date in the diary. We all know that Holloway has earned some time off, but we also know how competitive he is. He won’t want to stay out of the Octagon for too long, and he’ll be eager to continue proving himself against any willing challengers.

In short, this is a great time to be a fan, and we can’t wait to see what they’re going to cook up next.

Who do you believe would be the favorite in a showdown between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway? Should that fight take place by the end of the year? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

