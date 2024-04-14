Max Holloway expresses interest in rematching Conor McGregor following UFC 300: “McGregor likes to consider himself a BMF”

Max Holloway has confirmed his interest in a possible BMF title showdown with former foe Conor McGregor.

Last night, Max Holloway pulled off one of the biggest wins of his career. He knocked Justin Gaethje out cold, claiming the BMF title in the process. Now, as you can imagine, all eyes have turned to Max and what he’s going to do next.

He could go back down to featherweight and challenge Ilia Topuria for the featherweight crown. On the flip side, he could also try and pursue the lightweight championship. He has so many options, and it’s fascinating to consider what’s on the table.

RELATED: Max Holloway says he’s on the “shortlist” to fight Conor McGregor

Of course, there are some who want to focus on the BMF championship that he is now in possession of. In the post-fight press conference, ‘Blessed’ made it known that he wouldn’t be opposed to a rematch against Conor McGregor.