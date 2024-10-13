UFC Vegas 98 Results: Jun Yong Park defeats Brad Tavares (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 98 results, including the middleweight co-main event between Brad Tavares and Jun Yong Park.

Tavares (20-9 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a TKO loss to Gregory Rodrigues in his most recent effort this past February. Prior to that, the Hawaiian was coming off a unanimous decision victory over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman.

Meanwhile, Jun Yong Park (17-6 MMA) will also enter tonight’s bout looking to return to the win column, this after suffering a split decision loss to Andre Muniz in his most recent effort this past December. Prior to that setback, ‘The Iron Turtle’ had reeled off four straights wins under the UFC banner.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 98 c0-main event begins and Jun Yong Park opens with a low kick. Brad Tavares leaps into the pocket with a left hand. He follows that up with a big 1-2 and ‘The Iron Turtle’ goes down. Tavares follows him to the canvas and takes his back. Brad is looking for a rear-naked choke. Park avoids and scrambles back up to his feet. The fighters trade combinations in the center of the cage. The Korean is applying the pressure now. He is swarming the Hawaiian with punches in bunches. He lands a good left hook. Brad Tavares answers with a pair of counter rights. Jun Yong Park forces the clinch and pushes the veteran against the cage. Park lands some knees to the thigh and then makes his way to the back of Tavares. He locks in one hook and attempts to drag Brad down to the ground. Tavares keeps the fight standing and is able to scramble off the cage. Park continues to apply a ton of pressure. He lands a good jab. Tavares with a big 1-2. Park replies with a pair of low kicks and then a left hook to the body. The middleweights trade jabs. ‘The Iron Turtle’ says he was poked in the eye and the referee steps in to pause the action. We restart and the fighters trade shots to close out the round.

Round two begins and Jun Yong Park is able to get inside and score an early trip takedown. Brad Tavares scrambles right back up to his feet but it greeted by a big flurry of punches from the Korean fighter. ‘The Iron Turtle’ continues to push the pace early here in round two. He has Tavares pushed up against the cage. The Hawaiian breaks free and gets back to range. Park with a pair of low kicks. He lands another. Brad Tavares swings and misses with one of his own. Another good low kick from ‘The Iron Turtle’. Tavares comes over the top with a right hand. He looks to apply some pressure of his own and unloads a 1-2. Another big combination gets through for the Kailua native. He lands another 1-2. Jun Yong Park answers with a jab and then a low kick. Tavares with a nice right hand over the top. He follows that up with a pair of right hooks and then a low kick. Park continues to poke out his jab. He’s no longer pressing forward and that is allowing Tavares to get off these 1-2’s. Park lands a nice jab to close out round two.

The third and final round begins and Brad Tavares comes forward quickly and lands a 1-2. Both men are swinging huge shots to start the round. Jun Yong Park connects with a big right that sends Tavares crashing back towards the fence. The Korean fighter shoots in and forces Brad into the clinch. He looks to take the fight to the floor but Tavares is doing a good job of defending thus far. ‘The Iron Turtle’ attempts a trip takedown, but it doesn’t work. The fighters jostle for position and Park is able to score a body lock takedown with over half the round remaining. Park is looking to take the back. He softens Tavares up with some punches and begins searching for a rear-naked choke. ‘The Iron Turtle’ gets his right hand free and lands a few short shots to the face of the Hawaiian. Just over a minute remains in the final frame. Brad Tavares needs to do something, or he will likely end up on the wrong end of the judges’ scorecards.

Official UFC Vegas 98 Results: Jun Yong Park def. Brad Tavares by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

