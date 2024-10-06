Lineker, Estupinan take home $50,000 bonuses at ONE Fight Night 25 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 6, 2024

John Lineker and Johan Estupinan each received a bonus for putting on a show at ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video last Friday, October 4. 

John Lineker

Both men delivered rousing performances in their respective bouts. This prompted ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong to award them $50,000 bonuses. 

Lineker continued to make waves in the sport of Muay Thai. He showcased his trademark knockout prowess in a first-round demolition of Alexey Balyko. 

The former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion’s lethal left hook was the star of the night, initially dropping Balyko twice. 

The final moments of the bout saw “Hands of Stone” deliver a crushing right body shot. He followed up with a left hook that sealed the finish at the 2:14 mark of the opening frame. 

The win was Lineker’s second consecutive triumph in “the art of eight limbs.” This proved that his power translates seamlessly across martial arts disciplines. 

Johan Estupinan starches Zakaria El Jamari in first round for 50G bonus

Meanwhile, Johan Estupinan delivered an equally memorable performance in his flyweight Muay Thai clash against Zakaria El Jamari. 

The two warriors engaged in a fast-paced battle right from the get-go, much to the delight of Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium crowd. 

Estupinan unleashed his signature blitzing attacks, throwing solid punches and high-flying kicks that pushed El Jamari on the defensive. 

However, the Moroccan striker responded with counterpunches, wobbling the Colombian at several points while maintaining his poise in the midst of the action. 

Despite the adversity, “Panda Kick” never relented. He found an opening to land a vicious left hand that sent El Jamari crashing to the canvas. 

El Jamari took a few moments to try to compose himself with his back on the ground. But he didn’t return to his feet on time, prompting the referee to call a halt to the contest and award the knockout victory to Estupinan. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre

Khabib Nurmagomedov offers to help Johan Ghazali prepare for MMA debut 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 4, 2024
Superbon
ONE Championship

Superbon calls for rematch vs. Tawanchai after ONE Friday Fights 81 win 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 4, 2024

Superbon is back in the spotlight. He claims that he deserves the next crack at Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship.   

Alexey Balyko
ONE Championship

Alexey Balyko promises to expose John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 25 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 4, 2024

Alexey Balyko feels he’s more than capable of giving John Lineker a rude awakening.  

Regian Eersel
ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 25: How to watch in U.S. primetime 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 3, 2024

Fresh off the heels of its second-ever U.S. blockbuster show, ONE Championship is headed back to Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video.  

Bokang Masunyane
ONE Championship

Bokang Masunyane willing “to risk it all” for emphatic win at ONE Fight Night 25 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 3, 2024

Bokang Masunyane has one goal in mind for his next assignment — to deliver an electrifying performance. 

Danial Williams

Danial Williams vows to put Banma Duoji through the wringer at ONE Fight Night 25 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 2, 2024
Joshua Pacio
ONE Championship

Joshua Pacio weighs in on strawweight MMA bouts at ONE Fight Night 25 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 2, 2024

Joshua Pacio is not letting his ACL injury hinder his responsibility as the ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion.  

Superlek Kiatmoo9
ONE Championship

ONE 168: Denver outsells WWE events at Ball Arena 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 2, 2024

ONE Championship achieved a significant milestone this past September by hosting its second spectacle in the United States.

Superbon
ONE Championship

Superbon starches Nattawut, Bags $50K bonus at ONE Friday Fights 81 

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 1, 2024

Superbon showcased his incredible striking prowess yet again in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 81, earning a $50,000 bonus courtesy of ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.  

Denice Zamboanga
ONE Championship

Denice Zamboanga slams Ham Seo Hee for feisty comments: “I’ve earned my place” 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 26, 2024

Denice Zamboanga chose to set the record straight after hearing Ham Seo Hee’s remarks on social media. 