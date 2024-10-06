Lineker, Estupinan take home $50,000 bonuses at ONE Fight Night 25 

John Lineker and Johan Estupinan each received a bonus for putting on a show at ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video last Friday, October 4.

Both men delivered rousing performances in their respective bouts. This prompted ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong to award them $50,000 bonuses.

Lineker continued to make waves in the sport of Muay Thai. He showcased his trademark knockout prowess in a first-round demolition of Alexey Balyko.

The former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion’s lethal left hook was the star of the night, initially dropping Balyko twice.

The final moments of the bout saw “Hands of Stone” deliver a crushing right body shot. He followed up with a left hook that sealed the finish at the 2:14 mark of the opening frame.

The win was Lineker’s second consecutive triumph in “the art of eight limbs.” This proved that his power translates seamlessly across martial arts disciplines.