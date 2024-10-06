Lineker, Estupinan take home $50,000 bonuses at ONE Fight Night 25
John Lineker and Johan Estupinan each received a bonus for putting on a show at ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video last Friday, October 4.
Both men delivered rousing performances in their respective bouts. This prompted ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong to award them $50,000 bonuses.
Lineker continued to make waves in the sport of Muay Thai. He showcased his trademark knockout prowess in a first-round demolition of Alexey Balyko.
The former ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion’s lethal left hook was the star of the night, initially dropping Balyko twice.
The final moments of the bout saw “Hands of Stone” deliver a crushing right body shot. He followed up with a left hook that sealed the finish at the 2:14 mark of the opening frame.
The win was Lineker’s second consecutive triumph in “the art of eight limbs.” This proved that his power translates seamlessly across martial arts disciplines.
Johan Estupinan starches Zakaria El Jamari in first round for 50G bonus
Meanwhile, Johan Estupinan delivered an equally memorable performance in his flyweight Muay Thai clash against Zakaria El Jamari.
The two warriors engaged in a fast-paced battle right from the get-go, much to the delight of Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium crowd.
Estupinan unleashed his signature blitzing attacks, throwing solid punches and high-flying kicks that pushed El Jamari on the defensive.
However, the Moroccan striker responded with counterpunches, wobbling the Colombian at several points while maintaining his poise in the midst of the action.
Despite the adversity, “Panda Kick” never relented. He found an opening to land a vicious left hand that sent El Jamari crashing to the canvas.
El Jamari took a few moments to try to compose himself with his back on the ground. But he didn’t return to his feet on time, prompting the referee to call a halt to the contest and award the knockout victory to Estupinan.