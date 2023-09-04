Josh Thomson shares some advice for newly crowned BMF champion Justin Gaethje: “I would probably do one last fight”

Josh Thomson is sharing some advice for the newly crowned BMF champion Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje (25-4 MMA) recently fought Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA) this past July at UFC 291. The result was a KO victory for ‘The Highlight’, and in the process the 34-year-old claimed the vacant BMF title.

The UFC’s inaugural BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) retired from the UFC back in April of this year after going down to defeat against Gilbert Burns (22-6 MMA) at UFC 287. It was to be “Gamebred’s” fourth loss in a row in the Octagon.

Masvidal, at 38, is now apparently contemplating a return to the Octagon.

Thomson, speaking on the ‘Weighing In’ podcast, is keen on that prospect and would welcome a Justin Gaethje vs Jorge Masvidal BMF title fight saying:

“I mean if I’m Justin, what I’m doing is I’m waiting for (Masvidal). After I get my next title shot, I would probably do one last fight for the BMF against Masvidal. That’d be a money fight. Say my goodbyes. I think my retirement fight would be – and then that gives Masvidal time to get even more fat. Be out of the sport a little bit longer while Justin’s been training for title shots.”

Concluding, Josh Thomson said (h/t MMANews):

“Fights for the title, if he comes up short then what he does is he calls up Masvidal and says ‘Okay, let’s go ahead. Let’s do this BMF fight.’ Puts you right back into the mix, talk, buzz around your name again, and then say farewell after that fight. Get two money fights back-to-back. You get the title shot and you get the (BMF fight).”

It’s true that Justin Gaethje is presumed to be the next title challenger for the lightweight belt following the Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) rematch in the Octagon this coming October at UFC 294.

Do you agree with Josh Thomson’s analogy that Justin Gaethje is in a win-win situation with a title fight on the horizon and then a fight for the BMF title against Jorge Masvidal?

