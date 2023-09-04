Ciryl Gane had his home broken into during the UFC Paris main event

By Susan Cox - September 4, 2023

Ciryl Gane had his home broken into during the UFC Paris main event.

Ciryl-Gane

It was Ciryl Gane (12-2 MMA) vs Sergey Spivac (16-4 MMA) last Saturday night at UFC Paris. The heavyweight main event saw Gane defeat Spivac by KO at 3:44 of round 2 inside the Accor Arena.

It was indeed a big win for the 33 year old, who also won a $50K Performance of the Night bonus.

In an unfortunate turn of events, ‘Bon Gamin’ had his home broken into and was robbed during that same timeframe. Gane’s home is in Nogent-sur-Marne, which is about a 15-minute train ride outside of Paris.

It is reported that the fighter lost in excess of $150,000 euros (over $166,000 USD) during the robbery. The thugs took mostly jewelry, including a Rolex watch. The burglar(s) apparently gained entry by forcing open the front door of Ciryl Gane’s home.

While there have been no arrests made to date, surveillance footage is being examined to see if the police can identify and apprehend the thieves.

An anonymous source told French outlet ‘La Parisien‘:

“It is possible that the thugs have made scouts or that a person in the athlete’s entourage has informed them about his schedule.”

As anyone who has been robbed knows, it’s a very unsettling experience.

With the victory this past weekend, Gane is now ranked at No. 2 and has been linked to a potential future fight with Tom Aspinall (13-3 MMA).

Gane had previously encountered defeat, by a first-round submission, at the hands of  heavyweight champion Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) back in March of this year at UFC 285.

Were you watching Saturday night? Who would you like to see Ciryl Gane fight next?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

