Former MMA champion pleads with Rose Namajunas to stop “sabotaging” her career

By Susan Cox - September 4, 2023

Former MMA champion Josh Thomson is pleading with Rose Namajunas to stop ‘sabotaging’ her career.

Rose Namajunas, UFC 237, Dana White

UFC Paris saw Rose Namajunas (12-6 MMA) and Manon Fiorot (11-1 MMA) battle it out in the women’s flyweight event this past Saturday night, September 2nd, at the Accor Arena in Paris, France. It was Fiorot who would come out with a unanimous decision victory over ‘Thug’.

Namajunas, the ex-strawweight queen was making her debut at flyweight but failed to achieve the outcome she was hoping for.

It was during a recent episode of the ‘Weighing In’ podcast, that former MMA champion Josh Thomson questioned Rose Namajunas’ decision to move up to flyweight, and in the process perhaps ‘sabotage’ her career:

“I thought Fiorot was just the bigger fighter and all of her shots had a lot more impact on Rose. I don’t know if it’s just me, maybe it’s not… I feel like Rose Namajunas is like, sabotaging her career. Like, what are you doing? She is so talented and you are considered to be one of the best in the 115-pound division. Why are you going up?”

Continuing, Thomson said (h/t MMANews):

“Maybe it was for one fight. I hope you go back down. You could be the champ again. I mean, if you wanna get motivated, stay motivated; whatever it is. I just feel like she’s sabotaging herself. She doesn’t know how to handle this success or she just doesn’t want to have success around her.”

It should be noted that Rose Namajunas did not speak at the post-fight press conference following her loss to Manon Fiorot. As for what is next for the 31-year-old, only time will tell.

What do you think of Thomson’s comments regarding Namajunas? Do you agree that Rose is ‘sabotaging’ her own career in the UFC?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Rose Namajunas UFC

