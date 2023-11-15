Former MMA champion pleads with Mackenzie Dern to make changes to her training: “Get your ass into a judo gym or into a wrestling”

By Harry Kettle - November 15, 2023

Former Strikeforce champion Josh Thomson has given his thoughts on what Mackenzie Dern can do to improve her game.

Jessica Andrade, Mackenzie Dern, UFC 295, UFC, Pros react

Last weekend, Mackenzie Dern fell to 3-3 in her last six fights as she was decisively beaten by UFC veteran Jessica Andrade. The two battled it out on the main card of UFC 295, and from the word go, Dern just didn’t seem to be comfortable. She left her chin high, she looked off balance, and she didn’t seem at all prepared for the power coming her way from Andrade.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER JESSICA ANDRADE STOPS MACKENZIE DERN AT UFC 295

Regardless of which way you look at it, this was a questionable performance from someone who has always been seen as an interesting prospect in the UFC. Now, at the age of 30, she faces a crossroads moment in her mixed martial arts career.

In the eyes of Josh Thomson, there are a few key moves she needs to make in order to get back on track.

Thomson advises Dern

“The problem with Mackenzie is she just can’t get the fight to the ground,” Thomson said. “Once you’re fighting a one-dimensional fight like that, it’s extremely difficult to get the takedowns… Mackenzie Dern doesn’t know how to f*cking wrestle at all, let alone chain wrestle. No matter how much I like her and I extremely want her to start winning… she just doesn’t have the crew around her to make her fight smart or train smart. Get your ass into a judo gym or into a wrestling.”

Quotes via MMA News

Either way, it’ll be interesting to see how she tries to reinvent herself moving forward.

Do you agree with these points from Josh Thomson? What do you expect Mackenzie Dern’s next move to be in the UFC? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

