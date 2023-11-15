Francis Ngannou says fans should blame the UFC for Jon Jones fight not coming to fruition: “We both were asking for it”

Francis Ngannou is saying that fans should blame the UFC for Jon Jones fight not coming to fruition.

While Ngannou (17-3 MMA) was still with the UFC he did want to battle Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) in the Octagon.

It was a heavyweight battle which would never happen, and in ‘The Predator’s’ opinion, the only one to blame for it not happening is the UFC.

Ngannou, speaking on ‘The Last Stand’ podcast spoke about the fight that never was:

“First of all, when I was around, Jon Jones wasn’t around. Even three years before, we were negotiating. I was asking for this fight after I fought Jairzinho Rozenstruik.”

Ngannou fought and defeated ‘Bigi Boy’ (13-5 MMA) by KO back in May of 2020 at UFC 249.

Continuing Francis Ngannou said (h/t MMAFighting):

“I was pushing so hard for Jon Jones because I knew the UFC was going to make (Daniel Cormier) and Stipe (Miocic) 3, the trilogy of Stipe and DC. So I wanted the Jon Jones fight and they never brought that conversation up.”

“They would use it to paint out the narrative for both sides. If it’s (about) me, it’s like, ‘Oh, I’m not doing the fight.’ If it’s Jon Jones, so many times they have told me Jon Jones doesn’t want to do that fight.”

Francis Ngannou believes there was willingness in both his camp and the Jon Jones camp to make the fight happen:

“I think we both were asking for it. My reason (it didn’t happen) is the UFC. The UFC’s responsible for this fight (not happening).”

Concluding, Ngannou said he would still like a fight with Jones – perhaps in the PFL:

“I think that fight should happen and I’ve been (asking) for this fight. I think I can go back to the PFL and talk about this and make this fight happen.”

Ngannou parted ways with the UFC in January of this year after failing to come to terms on a new contract. In May the former UFC heavyweight champ signed on with the Professional Fighter’s League.

Would you ultimately like to see Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones in a battle of the heavyweights?

