Coach John Kavanagh admits he was worried about Conor McGregor’s mental health after lengthy UFC hiatus: “I’m not going to lie”
John Kavanagh has admitted that he was concerned about Conor McGregor’s mental health following his long spell away from MMA.
When it comes to star value in mixed martial arts, nobody is bigger than Conor McGregor. Even after more than two years away from the Octagon, the Irishman is still seen as a megastar in the sport.
Of course, there are plenty of other stories to be told about McGregor’s rise to the top, but many are just excited to see him get back in there and compete.
While that will hopefully happen at some point in 2024, his head coach John Kavanagh is just happy to see him training consistently. During a recent interview, he spoke candidly about Conor’s journey.
Kavanagh’s McGregor revelation
“Well yeah, I was [worried about his mental health] too, I’m not going to lie. But hearing him today and he’s out there finding this great group of training partners and at least he’s doing that. Hey, it’s not quite the same as getting to compete in front of a large crowd but at least he’s getting training in and that’s so important. We heard Volk talk about that, ‘Keep me busy or I…’
“So, I love to hear that, that he’s training hard with these guys but yeah look, and this is what I was saying to him as well, yeah it’s a knockback if we’re hearing it was April but now it’s July, but it’s not the end of the world. It is an extra couple of months, it’s not great but hey, you’re enjoying your training at the moment, let’s just keep that going. But, it is like the sport, you are around for such a short time as compared to our careers, we can do this for decades. For fighters, it is a short time.”
Quotes via MMA News
What’s next for Conor McGregor? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
