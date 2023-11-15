Coach John Kavanagh admits he was worried about Conor McGregor’s mental health after lengthy UFC hiatus: “I’m not going to lie”

John Kavanagh has admitted that he was concerned about Conor McGregor’s mental health following his long spell away from MMA.

When it comes to star value in mixed martial arts, nobody is bigger than Conor McGregor. Even after more than two years away from the Octagon, the Irishman is still seen as a megastar in the sport.

Of course, there are plenty of other stories to be told about McGregor’s rise to the top, but many are just excited to see him get back in there and compete.

While that will hopefully happen at some point in 2024, his head coach John Kavanagh is just happy to see him training consistently. During a recent interview, he spoke candidly about Conor’s journey.