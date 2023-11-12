Pros react after Jessica Andrade stops Mackenzie Dern at UFC 295

By Chris Taylor - November 11, 2023

Tonight’s UFC 295 main card featured a highly anticipated women’s strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Jessica Andrade.

Jessica Andrade, Mackenzie Dern, UFC 295, UFC, Pros react

Dern (13-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Angela Hill by unanimous decision back in May of this year. Prior to that victory, the submission ace had suffered a majority decision loss to Yan Xiaonan in October of 2022.

As for Jessica Andrade (25-12 MMA), the former strawweight champion was hoping to snap a three-fight losing skid when she took to the Octagon this evening at UFC 295. The Brazilian striker had suffered stoppage losses to Erin Blanchfield, Yan Xiaonan and Tatiana Suarez in her most previous efforts.

Tonight’s Dern vs. Andrade fight resulted in a strong showing for the former strawweight champion. Jessica Andrade was able to drop Mackenzie Dern on four occasions, the final of which forced the referee to step in and stop the contest. Although Dern landed some decent shots, the power of Andrade proved to be too much to overcome.

Official UFC 295 Results: Jessica Andrade def. Mackenzie Dern via TKO at 3:15 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Dern vs. Andrade’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Jessica Andrade defeating Mackenzie Dern at UFC 295:

Who would you like to see Jessica Andrade fight next following her stoppage victory over Mackenzie Dern this evening at Madison Square Garden?

Related

Jessica Andrade, Mackenzie Dern, UFC 295, UFC, Results

UFC 295 Results: Jessica Andrade stops Mackenzie Dern (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 11, 2023
Benoit Saint-Denis, UFC 295, UFC, Results
Matt Frevola

UFC 295 Results: Benoit Saint-Denis KO's Matt Frevola (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 11, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 295 results, including the main card lightweight bout between Matt Frevola and Benoit Saint-Denis.

Diego Lopes, UFC 295, UFC, Results
UFC

UFC 295 Results: Diego Lopes stops Pat Sabatini in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 11, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 295 results, including the main card featherweight bout between Diego Lopes and Pat Sabatini.

Robbie Lawler, UFC 295, Pro-palestine, Protestors, UFC, Bus Attack
Robbie Lawler

Manager details scary UFC bus attack by pro-Palestinian protestors in New York: "Robbie had probably one of the most Robbie Lawler moments"

Chris Taylor - November 11, 2023

A bus carrying multiple UFC fighters, including Robbie Lawler and Jamahal Hill, was attacked by pro-Palestinian protestors Friday night in New York.

UFC 295, Jiri Prochazka, Alex Pereira, Sergei Pavlovich, Tom Aspinall, Results, UFC
Jiri Prochazka

UFC 295: 'Procházka vs. Pereira' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - November 11, 2023

The Octagon returns to Madison Square Garden for tonight’s UFC 295 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Jiri Procházka vs. Alex Pereira.

Valentina Shevchenko, Sean Strickland, UFC, Women's MMA

Valentina Shevchenko takes aim at Sean Strickland for his comments about women's MMA

Chris Taylor - November 10, 2023
Dana White and Conor McGregor shaking hands
Dana White

Dana White hints at McGregor-Chandler: "We could be looking at him [McGregor] next summer"

Zain Bando - November 10, 2023

Although UFC CEO Dana White is busy promoting UFC 295, which is headlined by two title fights and is on the eve of the UFC’s 30th anniversary, the machine rolls on.

John Castaneda
UFC

John Castaneda confident he'll submit Kyung Ho Kang at UFC 295: "I'm expecting a pretty decisive win"

Cole Shelton - November 10, 2023

John Castaneda is excited to walk to the Octagon in Madison Square Garden for UFC 295.

David Goggins, Tony Ferguson, UFC, UFC 296
UFC

David Goggins slams UFC fans for “stupid comments” about him training Tony Ferguson

Susan Cox - November 10, 2023

David Goggins is slamming UFC fans for the ‘stupid comments’ about him training with Tony Ferguson.

Merab Dvalishvili, Marlon Vera, Sean O'Malley, UFC 299, UFC
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili reacts to “very disappointing” news that Marlon Vera will fight Sean O’Malley next: “Vera doesn’t deserve this fight”

Susan Cox - November 10, 2023

Merab Dvalishvili is reacting to the ‘very disappointing’ news that Marlon Vera will fight Sean O’Malley next.