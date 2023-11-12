Pros react after Jessica Andrade stops Mackenzie Dern at UFC 295

Tonight’s UFC 295 main card featured a highly anticipated women’s strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Jessica Andrade.

Dern (13-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Angela Hill by unanimous decision back in May of this year. Prior to that victory, the submission ace had suffered a majority decision loss to Yan Xiaonan in October of 2022.

As for Jessica Andrade (25-12 MMA), the former strawweight champion was hoping to snap a three-fight losing skid when she took to the Octagon this evening at UFC 295. The Brazilian striker had suffered stoppage losses to Erin Blanchfield, Yan Xiaonan and Tatiana Suarez in her most previous efforts.

Tonight’s Dern vs. Andrade fight resulted in a strong showing for the former strawweight champion. Jessica Andrade was able to drop Mackenzie Dern on four occasions, the final of which forced the referee to step in and stop the contest. Although Dern landed some decent shots, the power of Andrade proved to be too much to overcome.

Official UFC 295 Results: Jessica Andrade def. Mackenzie Dern via TKO at 3:15 of Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Dern vs. Andrade’ below:

Watching Dern vs Andrade #UFC295 great first round!! Dropping Dern at the end there 😮 — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) November 12, 2023

The only thing the corner should be saying is, “WRESSSSSSSSSTLE…..” #UFC295 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) November 12, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Jessica Andrade defeating Mackenzie Dern at UFC 295:

Great fight

Andrade looked super sharp, she’s back in the title picture #UFC295 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 12, 2023

Damn right before that fight I saw Andrade +500 for tko and I wanted to place a quick bet but I didn’t have any deposited 😢 next time still got 12 bets on the co main and main — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 12, 2023

Andrade is so good with her hands #UFC295 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 12, 2023

Andrade power ain’t fair #UFC295 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 12, 2023

Damn Peterson really trying to see a body out here #ufc295 — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) November 12, 2023

Who would you like to see Jessica Andrade fight next following her stoppage victory over Mackenzie Dern this evening at Madison Square Garden?