Josh Emmett calls out former UFC champion following win over Bryce Mitchell: “An honor”

UFC featherweight contender Josh Emmett believes a fight with Max Holloway is in order.

‘The Fighting Falmer’ returned to the cage over the weekend at UFC 296. While he was first slated to face Giga Chikadze, the former title challenger instead faced Bryce Mitchell. In their featherweight clash over the weekend, Josh Emmett scored a vicious knockout win over ‘Thug Nasty’.

Just two minutes into the first round, Josh Emmett ended the fight with a massive right hand. Thus producing one of the scariest knockouts in some time. Post-fight, Mitchell even thanked the featherweight for not doing any extra damage while he was unconscious.

The stoppage victory was an extremely important one for Josh Emmett. With the win, he snapped a two-fight losing streak, previously losing to Ilia Topuria and Yair Rodriguez. Now back on the winning track, the 38-year-old is back in the title picture, and he knows exactly who he wants next.

On The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani, Josh Emmett called to face Max Holloway. ‘Blessed’ is coming off a highlight-reel knockout win himself, scoring a stoppage win over The Korean Zombie in August. That was his second victory in a row, previously defeating Arnold Allen in April by decision.

Nonetheless, Josh Emmett believes that a bout with Max Holloway makes a lot of sense. Speaking in the interview, the former title challenger noted that the Hawaiian has fought just about everybody. Well, everyone but him. In an ideal world, that would change next year.

Josh Emmett calls out Max Holloway following UFC 296 knockout win

“Besides Volkanoski, I think he’s one of the greatest featherweights of all time.” Josh Emmett stated on The MMA Hour, expressing interest in a future bout with Max Holloway. “That was Max’s position [before Volkanovski]. I feel like Max has beaten everybody. The only person who has his number is Volkanovski so, he is the number one contender.”

He continued, “He’s cleared out pretty much everyone in the division and fought everyone in the featherweight division. But, myself. It would be an honor to fight him, and that’s a sure shot to the title. Go in and beat him, there’s nothing left but to fight for the title. So, if that’s what the UFC wants to do, hey, let’s do it.”

As of now, Max Holloway is yet to respond to Josh Emmett’s callout. In recent weeks, ‘Blessed’ has expressed interest in returning at UFC 300 in April, against Justin Gaethje. That lightweight bout would be his first since 2019, but it likely won’t happen. It’s worth noting that ‘The Highlight’ already publically turned down a fight with the Hawaiian.

With that in mind, there is an opening to face the former UFC featherweight champion next. Whether or not a potential bout with Max Holloway comes together, there’s no doubt that Josh Emmett is ready for a big fight next.

What do you make of this news? Do you want to see Josh Emmett vs. Max Holloway next year?