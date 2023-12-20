Josh Emmett calls out former UFC champion following win over Bryce Mitchell: “An honor”

By Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2023

UFC featherweight contender Josh Emmett believes a fight with Max Holloway is in order.

Josh Emmett, UFC 296, UFC, Bryce Mitchell, Results

‘The Fighting Falmer’ returned to the cage over the weekend at UFC 296. While he was first slated to face Giga Chikadze, the former title challenger instead faced Bryce Mitchell. In their featherweight clash over the weekend, Josh Emmett scored a vicious knockout win over ‘Thug Nasty’.

Just two minutes into the first round, Josh Emmett ended the fight with a massive right hand. Thus producing one of the scariest knockouts in some time. Post-fight, Mitchell even thanked the featherweight for not doing any extra damage while he was unconscious.

The stoppage victory was an extremely important one for Josh Emmett. With the win, he snapped a two-fight losing streak, previously losing to Ilia Topuria and Yair Rodriguez. Now back on the winning track, the 38-year-old is back in the title picture, and he knows exactly who he wants next.

On The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani, Josh Emmett called to face Max Holloway. ‘Blessed’ is coming off a highlight-reel knockout win himself, scoring a stoppage win over The Korean Zombie in August. That was his second victory in a row, previously defeating Arnold Allen in April by decision.

Nonetheless, Josh Emmett believes that a bout with Max Holloway makes a lot of sense. Speaking in the interview, the former title challenger noted that the Hawaiian has fought just about everybody. Well, everyone but him. In an ideal world, that would change next year.

RELATED: ILIA TOPURIA ALREADY EYEING MAX HOLLOWAY AFTER ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI: “IT’S GOING TO HAPPEN”

Max Holloway

Image via: @blessedmma

Josh Emmett calls out Max Holloway following UFC 296 knockout win

“Besides Volkanoski, I think he’s one of the greatest featherweights of all time.” Josh Emmett stated on The MMA Hour, expressing interest in a future bout with Max Holloway. “That was Max’s position [before Volkanovski]. I feel like Max has beaten everybody. The only person who has his number is Volkanovski so, he is the number one contender.”

He continued, “He’s cleared out pretty much everyone in the division and fought everyone in the featherweight division. But, myself. It would be an honor to fight him, and that’s a sure shot to the title. Go in and beat him, there’s nothing left but to fight for the title. So, if that’s what the UFC wants to do, hey, let’s do it.”

As of now, Max Holloway is yet to respond to Josh Emmett’s callout. In recent weeks, ‘Blessed’ has expressed interest in returning at UFC 300 in April, against Justin Gaethje. That lightweight bout would be his first since 2019, but it likely won’t happen. It’s worth noting that ‘The Highlight’ already publically turned down a fight with the Hawaiian.

With that in mind, there is an opening to face the former UFC featherweight champion next. Whether or not a potential bout with Max Holloway comes together, there’s no doubt that Josh Emmett is ready for a big fight next.

What do you make of this news? Do you want to see Josh Emmett vs. Max Holloway next year?

Related

UFC 296 weigh-ins with Leon Edwards, Colby Covington and Dana White

Leon Edwards' coach reveals conversation with Dana White following UFC 296: "Where do you draw the line?"

Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2023
Leon Edwards and Gilbert Burns
Gilbert Burns

Leon Edwards' coach explains why he prefers Gilbert Burns getting the next title shot instead of Belal Muhammad

Cole Shelton - December 20, 2023

Dave Lovell the head coach of Leon Edwards is hoping Gilbert Burns will get the next welterweight title shot.

Michael 'Venom' Page
Michael Page

Michael Page envisions future UFC title fight with Leon Edwards in the UK: “That is gonna be unbelievable”

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2023

UFC newcomer Michael Page has admitted that he can see a path to a future showdown against UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Sean Strickland Dricus Du Plessis
Sean O'Malley

Sean Strickland moves past Sean O’Malley in pound-for-pound rankings following UFC 296 brawl with Dricus du Plessis

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has somehow gone up in the UFC’s male pound-for-pound rankings after his brawl with Dricus du Plessis.

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC 296
Colby Covington

Chael Sonnen casts doubt on Colby Covington ever fighting again: “I think that there’s some real frustrations”

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2023

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has cast a shadow of doubt on Colby Covington competing in the UFC again.

Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle says there is a strong possibility he returns to fighting in 2024: “You’ve got to get beat up to leave”

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2023
Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett lays out return plans following win over Tony Ferguson: "I wanted to fight on UFC 300"

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett is hoping to return to the cage next summer following his recent win.

Sean Strickland and Theo Von
UFC

Sean Strickland discusses emotionally charged interview with Theo Von: "Years and years of abuse changes you"

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland was surprisingly emotional during a recent interview with Theo Von.

Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

VIDEO: Artem Lobov leaks text messages from Conor McGregor amid legal battle

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2023

Artem Lobov has released private messages from former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Ray Longo, Colby Covington
Ray Longo

Ray Longo unloads on "f*****g moron" Colby Covington after UFC 296: "This guys a piece of shit"

Cole Shelton - December 19, 2023

MMA coach Ray Longo is not a fan of Colby Covington.