Danny Kingad faces Yuya Wakamatsu in rematch at ONE 165

Danny Kingad and Yuya Wakamatsu will renew their rivalry at ONE 165 in ONE Championship’s return to Japan on January 28.

The flyweight MMA rematch will take place at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

The upcoming bout serves as a sequel to their first meeting in September 2018, a riveting three-round contest that saw Kingad emerge victorious via unanimous decision.

Since their initial encounter, both men have followed divergent paths in the division.

Kingad has maintained his momentum, securing victories in five of his last seven matches.

“The King” currently holds the #2 spot in the rankings, showcasing his prowess as a top-rated contender.

His most recent win came this past February, where he dominated Eko Roni Saputra in a shut-out unanimous decision.

On the other hand, Wakamatsu has encountered a blend of successes and setbacks, turning in a 6-3 record since his loss to his Filipino rival.

Following an unsuccessful attempt to seize the ONE Flyweight MMA World Title from then-champion Adriano Moraes in March 2022 and a subsequent stoppage defeat to Woo Sung Hoon eight months later, “Little Piranha” bounced back with a first-round knockout victory over Xie Wei last July.

That triumph solidified the Japanese man’s hold on the #4 position in the top five.

For both contenders, the stakes are high. A victory in this rematch will undoubtedly strengthen their case for a potential shot at the ONE Flyweight MMA World Championship currently held by Demetrious Johnson.