Ben Askren didn’t understand Colby Covington’s “strategy” at UFC 296, reveals ideal next opponent for ‘Chaos’

By Cole Shelton - December 20, 2023

Ben Askren was confused with Colby Covington’s performance at UFC 296.

Ben Askren and Colby Covington

Covington was fighting for the undisputed welterweight title for the third time, as he took on Leon Edwards in the main event. It likely was going to be his final title shot, and Covington did not fight how he normally does. Colby Covington didn’t chain wrestle or push a pace as he usually does. Instead, he fought off his back foot and didn’t throw many punches for the first round rounds, which confused Ben Askren.

“That was weird, I didn’t know what to think, I don’t know what his strategy was,” Ben Askren said to MiddleEasy about Colby Covington. “I think the best strategy for victory for him was to make cardio a factor, get the takedowns, and stay on top which is what he did in the fifth round, but I think Leon kind of at the same time said, ‘I’m gonna concede this round, I’ve won this fight.’ That type of thing, which I don’t know if that was the right move by him, but that’s what he did.

“So, it looked like he was kind of fearful of Leon’s striking, stayed back, and never got in the groove. Even in those grappling exchanges, later on, Leon proved himself to be more than formidable. There were a few times when he even got over-aggressive or overconfident and ended up in a bad position because of it,” Askren continued.

According to Ben Askren, he also believes the layoff and ring rust negatively impacted Colby Covington at ufc 296.

“I guess what I would chalk it up to if I had to guess and I’m not in Colby’s head, but he hasn’t fought in almost two years and that fight was against Jorge Masvidal a guy he knew he was way better than. He hasn’t in a real fight for over two years, one where he thought this guy is really tough and really competitive and I will have to put on my best performance to beat him. In that time, I feel like he wanted to live that celebrity lifestyle and not grind like he used to. Maybe that gave him some doubt in his own ability and that is where the hesitation came from,” Askren said.

Although Ben Askren was confused by Colby Covington’s performance at UFC 296, ‘Funky’ believes ‘Chaos’ still can get himself to another title shot.

If Covington wants to become champion, Askren believes the logical next fight for him is to face Shavkat Rakhmonov.

“Maybe Shavkat? I don’t know if Shavkat would take the fight. The one that makes sense is if you go Leon vs. Belal and then you go Shavkat vs. Covington and if Colby were to beat Shavkat, maybe he gets another title shot because that is someone who would make you worthy of that,” Askren concluded.

For now, Colby Covington has made it clear he wants Stephen Thompson next which Ben Askren isn’t a fan of.

Previous Post

Topics:

Ben Askren Colby Covington UFC

Related

Josh Emmett, UFC 296, UFC, Bryce Mitchell, Results

Josh Emmett calls out former UFC champion following win over Bryce Mitchell: "An honor"

Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2023
UFC 296 weigh-ins with Leon Edwards, Colby Covington and Dana White
Dana White

Leon Edwards' coach reveals conversation with Dana White following UFC 296: "Where do you draw the line?"

Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2023

Leon Edwards’ coach Dave Lovell spoke with Dana White following UFC 296.

Leon Edwards and Gilbert Burns
Gilbert Burns

Leon Edwards' coach explains why he prefers Gilbert Burns getting the next title shot instead of Belal Muhammad

Cole Shelton - December 20, 2023

Dave Lovell the head coach of Leon Edwards is hoping Gilbert Burns will get the next welterweight title shot.

Michael 'Venom' Page
Michael Page

Michael Page envisions future UFC title fight with Leon Edwards in the UK: “That is gonna be unbelievable”

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2023

UFC newcomer Michael Page has admitted that he can see a path to a future showdown against UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Sean Strickland Dricus Du Plessis
Sean O'Malley

Sean Strickland moves past Sean O’Malley in pound-for-pound rankings following UFC 296 brawl with Dricus du Plessis

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has somehow gone up in the UFC’s male pound-for-pound rankings after his brawl with Dricus du Plessis.

Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, UFC 296

Chael Sonnen casts doubt on Colby Covington ever fighting again: “I think that there’s some real frustrations”

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2023
Matt Riddle
UFC

Matt Riddle says there is a strong possibility he returns to fighting in 2024: “You’ve got to get beat up to leave”

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2023

Former UFC and WWE star Matt Riddle has revealed that there’s a good chance he will to fighting next year.

Paddy Pimblett
UFC

Paddy Pimblett lays out return plans following win over Tony Ferguson: "I wanted to fight on UFC 300"

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Paddy Pimblett is hoping to return to the cage next summer following his recent win.

Sean Strickland and Theo Von
UFC

Sean Strickland discusses emotionally charged interview with Theo Von: "Years and years of abuse changes you"

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland was surprisingly emotional during a recent interview with Theo Von.

Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

VIDEO: Artem Lobov leaks text messages from Conor McGregor amid legal battle

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2023

Artem Lobov has released private messages from former UFC champion Conor McGregor.