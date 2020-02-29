UFC Norfolk: ‘Benavidez vs. Figueiredo’ Results and Highlights

Joseph Benavidez has another chance to capture UFC gold when he squares off with Deiveson Figueiredo in the headliner of tonight’s UFC Norfolk event.

Benavidez and Figueiredo were supposed to be fighting for the promotions vacant 125-pound title. However, after the Brazilian missed weight by 2.5lbs on Friday, now only ‘Joe’Jitsu’ is eligible to take home the belt.

Joseph Benavidez (28-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Jussier Formiga at June’s event in Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, Figueiredo (17-1 MMA) is currently riding a two-fight win streak, his latest being a submission win over Tim Elliott at October’s UFC event in Tampa.

In tonight’s UFC Norfolk co-headliner women’s featherweights Zarah Fairn and Felicia Spencer will square off with the winner hoping to earn a crack at reigning division champion Amanda Nunes.

Get all of tonight’s UFC Results and Highlights below:

UFC Norfolk Main Card (8pm est on ESPN+)

Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Zarah Fairn vs. Felicia Spencer

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont

Grant Dawson vs. Darrick Minner

Kyler Phillips vs. Gabriel Silva

UFC Norfolk Prelims (5pm est on ESPN+)

Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese

Luis Pena vs. Steve Garcia

Serghei Spivac vs. Marcin Tybura

Jordan Griffin vs. T.J. Brown – Griffin def. Brown via submission (guillotine) at 3:40 of Round 2

Spike Carlyle vs. Aalon Cruz – Carlyle def. Cruz via TKO at 1:25 of Round 1

Sean Brady vs. Ismail Naurdiev – Brady def. Naurdiev by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

